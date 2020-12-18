Niharika NM becomes one of the fastest growing digital content creators, touches 1 million followers in just two months

MUMBAI: Niharika NM, who has been going viral for her relatable and sassy content becomes one of the fastest growing content creators on Instagram by touching 1 million followers in just two months. With just 100k followers on 17 October 2020, she has crossed 1 Million today on Instagram, exactly two months later!
An engineer who is now pursuing her MBA in the USA along with juggling digital content creation, Niharika always had a love for theatre. Growing up. Recently. She has gained immense popularity through short, funny skits, entertaining viewers with her own brand of observational comedy. Niharika's video 'One way Street it is' went viral on Instagram and has crossed 10 million views in just under 10 days and since then there was no looking back for this star.
On touching the milestone, Niharika NM says "This past year has been truly life-changing for me. From pursuing my MBA and managing social media, I still can’t believe that in just the last 2 months we went from a community of 100k followers to 1 million today. It’s all so overwhelming and dramatic at the same time. The endless support from my friends and family has got me where I am today. And now that I have 1 million new people to share my life with I’ve been trying to come up with more impactful content to connect with this Gen-Z audience by dipping into my South Indian roots. ”
Niharika has been the only solo creator to be chosen as one of the global ambassadors of “Creators for Change- a YouTube initiative” twice in a row, which uses influencers to generate awareness and engage their audience regarding relevant social issues
