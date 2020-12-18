Mellow D's next music single Sayonara is themed on heartbreak in the age of social media; song to release on December 18

MUMBAI: After Dil Kissko Du, Mellow D is all set to collaborate with BGBNG Music for an upcoming track. Titled Sayonara, the song is sung and penned by Mellow D. The music has been composed by DJ Harpz and Ayo Shree with Hanish Taneja mixing the track.

Sayonara, which features Mellow D, is a take on lost love and heartbreak in the contemporary world of social media. Known for being a new-age rap artiste, the musician has also lent his vocals to rap portions in the song. Sayonara marks his second track as a singer.

Mellow D, who rose to fame with Dil Hai Hindustani, a music reality show, worked his way up to establish himself as a talented rapper, lyricist, composer, producer and live performer. He has written chart-topping party anthems like Morni Banke, Laal Bindi, Coca Cola Tu and Hauli Hauli, among others.

Excited to have stepped into the world of singing and his upcoming release, Sayonara, Mellow D says, “I had a great time singing Dil Kissko Du. I received a lot of appreciation for it. It was then that I thought that I should start working on my next music single. That’s when I began writing Sayonara. I wanted to create something which could resonate with the youngsters of today. Social media plays an instrumental role in making and breaking love stories today. I cannot wait to share the song with my listeners. We shot it in most of the beautiful locations and I am hopeful that everybody will like it.”

Gaurav Wadhwa, Founder and CEO, BGBNG Music, says, “It is always a delight working with young talents. Mellow D and I had a blast when we worked on our first song for BGBNG Music. At Big Bang Music, we want to give artistes the freedom to tell their stories in their own way and since, we want to reach out to youngsters with our songs, we were very sure about not making Sayonara, despite being themed on heartbreak and goodbye, sentimental and mushy. It is fun and has a millennial vibe to it."

Dj Harpz says “Working with Mellow was a great experience, After hearing what i had done in the past with the india rap scene we connected via instagram and first thing we thought of something that was Hip hop but had that commercial edge to it via the lyrics, Mellow is a great artsit, writer and performer, Whole package”

Sayonara is all set to release on December 18.