News |  18 Dec 2020 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

Eminem unveils new album 'Music to Get Murdered By - Side B'

MUMBAI: Rapper Eminem has surprised fans with a new album, Music To Be Murdered By – Side B. The album has 13 full songs with three skits. It includes lots of references to the ongoing pandemic.

This comes 11 months after Eminem had surprise-released the album titled Music To Get Murdered By. The new album features collaborators like Dr. Dre (rapping on "Guns Blazing" and co-producing "Discombobulated"), Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, and Skylar Gray, reports variety.com.

In 2018, he had similarly surprise-released Kamikaze. His performance at the Oscars in February was also kept a secret for long.

(Source: IANS)

