For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Dec 2020 16:18 |  By RnMTeam

Diane Warren on roping in singers for her album: It was like casting in a film

MUMBAI: Iconic songwriter Diane Warren is going to have an all-star line-up of singers for her upcoming debut album. She says the process of tapping singers for each song was like casting a role in a film.

About a month ago, the Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe award winner put out a video of her singing her first single, "Times like this", from her upcoming album "Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1". The album originally features Darius Rucker singing the song, which is full of hope.

Asked if a singer is hidden in her, Warren told IANS: "No, not a very good one. Darius Rucker sounds a lot better than me... a lot."

"'Times like this' you should be playing it. It's a great song. We can all use an angel. We should be kind to each other and be each other's angels," she added, referring to the lyrics of the number.

The project will also feature vocals of popular singers like John Legend, Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige and Jason Derulo.

"The artistes are doing all the work. I am more of a curator. I wrote the songs. It's not me singing or anything. It's really great singers singing them. I thought it was a great way to get these songs heard. Deejays and producers like Mark Ronson and Calvin Harris do this. A songwriter hasn't done it. I thought why not me. So I went for it," she said about putting together the album.

As for selecting singers for different tracks, she shared: "It was like casting a role in a movie. It was like 'who is the perfect artiste for the song?' Like John Legend had recorded the song six years ago. I always loved it. I said I loved the song so much I can build a record around that. I have some great new songs, so I went to different artistes."

While it is scheduled for release in 2021, her fans can enjoy more songs from her.

"I have written (the former Beatles member) Ringo Starr's 'Here's to the nights'. It's an anthem and is so important for us right now. We can't really be with our friends right now, here's a song celebrating that (friendship)," she said.

Earlier this year, her song "The Change" was used as part of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign.

"It was sung by JoJo. It's not a political song, but the Biden campaign used it. I was really honoured with that. Its a great song and I'd love to see an Indian version of it. That would be cool. That would be awesome," said the songwriter, who is behind hits like "Because you loved me" (Celine Dion), "Can't fight the moonlight" (LeAnn Rimes), "Can't take that away" (Mariah Carey) and "I don't want to miss a thing" (Aerosmith).

Over the year gone by, she said the biggest lesson she learned was that "you can't plan anything. I just hope it gets better for everyone".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer music Diane Warren
Related news
News | 18 Dec 2020

B4U Music Launches Tasha Tah's party single 'Ya Baby'

MUMBAI: Tasha Tah, one of the only females lighting up the Urban Asian music scene is back with an upbeat dance number “Ya Baby”. The song is an eclectic blend of Hindi, Arabic and English, with an exotically shot video.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Amaal Mallik's reacts on entering 'Bigg Boss' reality show

MUMBAI: Twitter hosted a Q&A session with leading music sensations of the country Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik between 1- 2 pm, on 12-07-2020.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Zee TV kickstarts the biggest digital audition to search for 6 talented singers for world's first ever music league

MUMBAI: In what will be a clutter-breaking format innovation on reality television, Zee TV in collaboration with FATHOM PICTURES will present audiences in early 2021 with the world’s first ever music league, the ‘Indian Pro Music League’ (IPML).

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Anup Jalota 'blessed' to play in Satya Sai Baba in biopic

MUMBAI: Bhajan singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota feels blessed to play Satya Sai Baba in an upcoming biopic.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Armaan Malik wants 2021 to have no 'sadness, pain and bad news'

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik on Thursday shared a wish for 2021, saying he wants the year coming up to have no sadness, pain and bad news.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

top# 5 articles

1
Niharika NM becomes one of the fastest growing digital content creators, touches 1 million followers in just two months

MUMBAI: Niharika NM, who has been going viral for her relatable and sassy content becomes one of the fastest growing content creators on Instagram by...read more

2
Matt Stell celebrates second #1 single with free virtual concert on December 20 at 7pm CT

MUMBAI: Platinum certified country artist Matt Stell will close out the year celebrating his second No. 1 single, “Everywhere But On,” and being...read more

3
Amaal Mallik's reacts on entering 'Bigg Boss' reality show

MUMBAI: Twitter hosted a Q&A session with leading music sensations of the country Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik between 1- 2 pm, on 12-07-2020....read more

4
Varun Dhawan suggested Dev Negi's name for 'Teri Bhabhi'

Singer Dev Negi is currently the talk of the town with the success of his recent track 'Teri Bhabhi' from Coolie No 1. Interestingly, it was Varun...read more

5
Madhuri Dixit bonded over music during the lockdown with husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and their sons

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit and her family - husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and sons, Arin and Ryan - bonded over music during the lockdown. In her newest video...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games