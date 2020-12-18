For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Dec 2020 16:47 |  By RnMTeam

B4U Music Launches Tasha Tah's party single 'Ya Baby'

MUMBAI: Tasha Tah, one of the only females lighting up the Urban Asian music scene is back with an upbeat dance number “Ya Baby”. The song is an eclectic blend of Hindi, Arabic and English, with an exotically shot video. The sensual and talented songstress has created a club-lounge vibe with her own desi-inspired, dance punch in ‘Ya Baby’, a fun, pop and easy to dance to number.

The song will be released globally by B4U Music on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and all other major digital platforms on 18 th December 2020 Tasha has partnered with B4U previously as well for her Punjabi pop hit ‘Oye Oye’ (2017).

Some of her other successful tracks include ‘Malang’ and ‘Lak Nu Hila’. Her distinctive voice and killer looks made her an overnight sensation with her debut song ‘Haan De Munde’ (2011), raking in the numero uno spot on the charts in UK. Tasha has consistently amassed strong fan following in the UK, India and internationally. While the Urban Asian music scene has been pre-dominantly ruled by male singer, Tasha Tah has successfully managed to carve a niche for herself. ‘Ya Baby’ has been composed and written by Tasha, produced by Dr Benstein and directed by Max Dent and Kash London. The song releases in the party season and is sure to be a part of every playlist on the new year’s eve.

Speaking on their association with the multi-talented singer, B4U shared, “As a company, B4U believes in scouting for talent and giving them the opportunity to reach the masses internationally.

After the success of our last single with Tasha, we are pleased to release her new single ‘Ya Baby’.

We are sure ‘Ya Baby’ will not just amass views and rave reviews but also emerge as a lounge anthem of the season” Speaking on the launch of her song, Tasha Tah shared “I am ecstatic to release my new track “Ya
Baby” globally along with B4U Music.

The song is an upbeat party song and blends in the urban Asian music vibes with an Arabic flavour. Releasing during the festive season, we hope the song will get the same love that we have always received. “

Tags
Tasha Tah music B4U Music
Related news
News | 18 Dec 2020

Diane Warren on roping in singers for her album: It was like casting in a film

MUMBAI: Iconic songwriter Diane Warren is going to have an all-star line-up of singers for her upcoming debut album. She says the process of tapping singers for each song was like casting a role in a film.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Zee TV kickstarts the biggest digital audition to search for 6 talented singers for world's first ever music league

MUMBAI: In what will be a clutter-breaking format innovation on reality television, Zee TV in collaboration with FATHOM PICTURES will present audiences in early 2021 with the world’s first ever music league, the ‘Indian Pro Music League’ (IPML).

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Mellow D's next music single Sayonara is themed on heartbreak in the age of social media; song to release on December 18

MUMBAI: After Dil Kissko Du, Mellow D is all set to collaborate with BGBNG Music for an upcoming track. Titled Sayonara, the song is sung and penned by Mellow D. The music has been composed by DJ Harpz and Ayo Shree with Hanish Taneja mixing the track.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Sushant Divgikar Makes His Independent Music Debut

MUMBAI: Well known reality TV star, drag icon and Mr Gay World India 2014, Sushant Divgikar will now be foraying into the Indian music realm with his maiden English pop single titled ‘Diamond’

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Conducta chats the best garage reworks of all time in Dummy's new episode of 'The 10 Best'

MUMBAI: Following episodes with Kelly Lee Owens, Jae5, Daniel Avery and Arlo Parks, Dummy have rounded up 2020 by calling on UK garage don Conducta for the final 'The 10 Best’ podcast of the year.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

top# 5 articles

1
Anup Jalota 'blessed' to play in Satya Sai Baba in biopic

MUMBAI: Bhajan singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota feels blessed to play Satya Sai Baba in an upcoming biopic. "I met Satya Sai Baba...read more

2
Liam Payne looks back at Zayn Malik’s One Direction exit after Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix

MUMBAI: Music lovers in Britain experienced major déjà vu after Jesy Nelson called it quits with the girl group Little Mix this week. Many were...read more

3
Pocket Aces' lifestyle channel, Gobble creates India's first-ever cocktail anthem - Acapella video for Bacardi NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: Bringing the thrill of popular music festivals home, Gobble, the lifestyle channel by Pocket Aces, created India’s first-ever cocktail...read more

4
Dreams do come true: ICONYK & UpsideDown secure their first ever major-label release with Addiction feat. Raashi Sood

MUMBAI: Producers and frequent collaborators UpsideDown & ICONYK probably visualised this moment a dozen times, a decade and a half ago as...read more

5
Amaal Mallik's reacts on entering 'Bigg Boss' reality show

MUMBAI: Twitter hosted a Q&A session with leading music sensations of the country Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik between 1- 2 pm, on 12-07-2020....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games