For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Dec 2020 15:45 |  By RnMTeam

Anup Jalota 'blessed' to play in Satya Sai Baba in biopic

MUMBAI: Bhajan singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota feels blessed to play Satya Sai Baba in an upcoming biopic.

"I met Satya Sai Baba with my father 55 years back. We sang bhajans at that time. Satya Sai Baba used to call me ‘Chhota Sai'. And now after so many years I am playing the role of Satya Sai Baba ji. I am blessed," Jalota said.

The untitled biographical film will be directed by Vicky Ranawat, and also feature Jackie Shroff, Sadhika Randhawa, Govind Namdev, Arun Bakshi and Mushtaq Khan.

With music by Bappa Lahiri, the Satya Sai Baba biopic is scheduled to release on January 22, 2021.

Talking about the film previously, Jalota had shared: "I am glad that I got an opportunity to play Satya Sai Baba, because I have believed in his ideals and principles. I have also observed him closely and read a lot about him. It required great research and playing this character will be a challenge."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Bhajan Bigg Boss Anup Jalota Satya Sai
Related news
News | 18 Dec 2020

Diane Warren on roping in singers for her album: It was like casting in a film

MUMBAI: Iconic songwriter Diane Warren is going to have an all-star line-up of singers for her upcoming debut album. She says the process of tapping singers for each song was like casting a role in a film.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Amaal Mallik's reacts on entering 'Bigg Boss' reality show

MUMBAI: Twitter hosted a Q&A session with leading music sensations of the country Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik between 1- 2 pm, on 12-07-2020.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Armaan Malik wants 2021 to have no 'sadness, pain and bad news'

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik on Thursday shared a wish for 2021, saying he wants the year coming up to have no sadness, pain and bad news.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Mellow D's next music single Sayonara is themed on heartbreak in the age of social media; song to release on December 18

MUMBAI: After Dil Kissko Du, Mellow D is all set to collaborate with BGBNG Music for an upcoming track. Titled Sayonara, the song is sung and penned by Mellow D. The music has been composed by DJ Harpz and Ayo Shree with Hanish Taneja mixing the track.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

K-pop superstars BTS ruled among Indian Twitter users in 2020

MUMBAI: K-pop superstar group BTS dominated music conversations in India on Twitter in 2020, with the rendition of song Never Not by Jungkook becoming the most retweeted tweet in music among users in this country.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

top# 5 articles

1
Liam Payne looks back at Zayn Malik’s One Direction exit after Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix

MUMBAI: Music lovers in Britain experienced major déjà vu after Jesy Nelson called it quits with the girl group Little Mix this week. Many were...read more

2
Pocket Aces' lifestyle channel, Gobble creates India's first-ever cocktail anthem - Acapella video for Bacardi NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: Bringing the thrill of popular music festivals home, Gobble, the lifestyle channel by Pocket Aces, created India’s first-ever cocktail...read more

3
Dreams do come true: ICONYK & UpsideDown secure their first ever major-label release with Addiction feat. Raashi Sood

MUMBAI: Producers and frequent collaborators UpsideDown & ICONYK probably visualised this moment a dozen times, a decade and a half ago as...read more

4
Amaal Mallik's reacts on entering 'Bigg Boss' reality show

MUMBAI: Twitter hosted a Q&A session with leading music sensations of the country Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik between 1- 2 pm, on 12-07-2020....read more

5
Niharika NM becomes one of the fastest growing digital content creators, touches 1 million followers in just two months

MUMBAI: Niharika NM, who has been going viral for her relatable and sassy content becomes one of the fastest growing content creators on Instagram by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games