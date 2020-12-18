Amaal Mallik's reacts on entering 'Bigg Boss' reality show

MUMBAI: Twitter hosted a Q&A session with leading music sensations of the country Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik between 1- 2 pm, on 12-07-2020.
Radioandmusic.com tweeted a question to Singer-producer Amaal Malik "If given a chance to get into the Bigg Boss reality show, what will your reaction be? @AmaalMallik #AskAmaal #amaalians #BiggBoss".
If given a chance to get into the Bigg Boss reality show, what will your reaction be? @AmaalMallik #AskAmaal #amaalians #BiggBoss
— RadioandMusic.com (@radioandmusic) December 7, 2020
On the following question asked by Radioandmusic.com Armaan Malik was keen to know about his brother Amaal's responds to it, "Btw I am keen to know what'll you do in this situation", tweets.
Armaan #TuMeraNahi 🤣
— Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) December 7, 2020
Meanwhile, on the same Amaal Mallik replied to Armaan's tweet, "Bro my life is nothing short of a reality show anyway Rolling on the floor laughing"
Btw I am keen to know what'll you do in this situation 🤓 https://t.co/a16g2ascO1
— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) December 7, 2020
Since than fans have being tweeting getting excited of the same, some of it are below:
@ArmaanMalik22 you also tell what will you do if this comes to you 😝😂 #HaveYouFollowed #AskAmaal https://t.co/vz5UsTgTV7
— VehAM 💔| Shivangi (@Shivangi1106) December 7, 2020
Contestant logo ki bazaa ke rkh denge yeh agar gaye toh 😂😂#HaveYouFollowed #AskAmaal https://t.co/Aze1D0YPTk
— ISHA || AM (@Ishaa_AM) December 7, 2020
What will you do @ArmaanMalik22 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈
Badly want to know#AskAmaal #HaveYouFollowed https://t.co/ABcJoneybM
— Armaal_malik_happy_vibe💙❤️ (@Gunjan09876) December 7, 2020
Let us know in the comment below if you will be excited to see Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik on the reality show, "BiggBoss".
