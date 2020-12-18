Amaal Mallik's reacts on entering 'Bigg Boss' reality show

MUMBAI: Twitter hosted a Q&A session with leading music sensations of the country Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik between 1- 2 pm, on 12-07-2020.

Radioandmusic.com tweeted a question to Singer-producer Amaal Malik "If given a chance to get into the Bigg Boss reality show, what will your reaction be? @AmaalMallik #AskAmaal #amaalians #BiggBoss".

On the following question asked by Radioandmusic.com Armaan Malik was keen to know about his brother Amaal's responds to it, "Btw I am keen to know what'll you do in this situation", tweets.

Meanwhile, on the same Amaal Mallik replied to Armaan's tweet, "Bro my life is nothing short of a reality show anyway Rolling on the floor laughing"

Since than fans have being tweeting getting excited of the same, some of it are below:

