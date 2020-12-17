Venky's B Balaji Rao hosted the world's biggest and greatest virtual birthday party

MUMBAI: Setting the highest standards in grand celebrations year on year, the illustrious VENKYS’ B Balaji Rao, fondly referred to as KING BALA, created news on an international scale by hosting another landmark celebration overcoming the physical attendance barriers in the current times with a spectacular virtual birthday celebration. Renowned and admired for his legendary parties, this time around, KING BALA hosted the Most Impressive Ultimate Virtual Birthday Party establishing yet another successful milestone in his celebration journey with his friends from all over the world!

Setting an innovative benchmark in virtual experiences, the landmark celebration themed ‘Royal Rumble in the Jungle’ was meticulously planned, deploying cutting-edge digital tools and production technology – a perfect amalgamation of technology and entertainment.

Driving innovation to overcome the present barrier of attending a large scale event physically, Wizcraft, India’s leading event Management Company curated a grand virtual celebration ensuring the best celebratory experience in the new normal, setting global benchmarks for creating fun, engaging, compelling and entertaining experiences with internationally famous artists and performers.

Adding truly world-class flair and surprise entertainment to this remarkable birthday celebration were some of Bala’s friends, including the multiple Grammy Award-winning global reggae/dancehall and pop music icon, ‘Mr. Boombastic’ Shaggy himself along with the ‘King’ of chart breaking Bollywood hits, Mika Singh. They were joined by a stellar line-up of talented artists such as the Award winning Indian percussionist, Sivamani, the multi-talented DJ Ravi drums, Mumbai's hottest Bollywood DJs, DJ Willy and musical talent DJ Kilogram among others adding spark and good vibes to the unique virtual birthday party experience.

The experience spanned across multiple interactive avenues with three unique virtual stages empowered by digital technology and International standard animated graphics. Almost a thousand guests were connected through entertainment and engagement across the Middle East, Canada and North America while partying with the host – KING BALA. This experience of a lifetime ensured that the guests were engaged without leaving the comfort of their homes.

The engagement began through digital invites with their own exclusive login ids, group video LIVE chats inviting guests to experience rocking performances and entertainment. Invites were delivered to each guest incorporating customized birthday goodies, party props, a tasty assortment of party snacks were delivered to them in advance to be ready for KING BALA’S special day - it was indeed the most engaging 7-hours of ultimate non-stop virtual entertainment, a first-of-its-kind experienced in India.