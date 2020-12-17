Shawn Mendes hits No. 1 for the Fourth Time with 'Wonder'

MUMBAI: Five years ago, Shawn Mendes was a fresh-faced 11th-grader from Pickering, Ontario, who had ridden a wave of six-second videos on the defunct app Vine — the proto-TikTok — into a surprise No. 1 debut album.
Now, at 22, he is a veteran hitmaker whose four studio LPs have all gone to the top of Billboard’s album chart. His latest, “Wonder,” opened with the equivalent of 89,000 sales in the United States, according to Nielsen Music, including 47 million streams and 54,000 copies sold as a complete package.
Mendes reached No. 1 just in time before Taylor Swift’s “Evermore,” her second quarantine album, which came out on Friday with less than a day’s notice and is expected to have a huge opening on next week’s chart.
The rest of this week’s Top 10 is dominated by recurring hits and holiday albums.
Bad Bunny’s “El Último Tour del Mundo,” last week’s No. 1, fell to second place in its second week out, while Ariana Grande’s “Positions,” another recent chart topper, is No. 3.
Michael Bublé’s “Christmas,” a steady seasonal hit since 2011, is No. 4, and Carrie Underwood’s Christmas album “My Gift,” which had peaked at No. 8 when released in September, rose to No. 5. Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” is No. 7, Pentatonix’s “The Best of Pentatonix Christmas” is No. 8 and Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas” is No. 10.
According to Billboard, it is the first time in seven years that five holiday-themed albums were in the Top 10.
MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more
MUMBAI: Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more
MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more
MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more
MUMBAI: Having already revealed Part 1 of his 'Blindspot' EP earlier this month, talented producer and DJ, Jack Leech, known professionally as Nurko...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift has got a blank space, baby, and she'll write your name-even if it's not your actual name. The music superstar guested on Jimmy...read more
MUMBAI: Whether it is the lyrics or the composition of the song, there is no match for Goldie’s magical charm in the romantic song genre. His voice,...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish's fans are completely losing it and rightfully so. The trailer for the "my future" singer's documentary Billie Eilish: The...read more
MUMBAI: Whether it is the lyrics or the composition of the song, there is no match for Goldie’s magical charm in the romantic song genre. His voice,...read more