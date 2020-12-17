Pocket Aces' lifestyle channel, Gobble creates India's first-ever cocktail anthem - Acapella video for Bacardi NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: Bringing the thrill of popular music festivals home, Gobble, the lifestyle channel by Pocket Aces, created India’s first-ever cocktail anthem for Bacardi NH7 Weekender in collaboration with OML Entertainment featuring talented acapella artists. From creating table-top recipes to non-fiction short videos to web-series, Gobble has established itself as the go-to platform for creative expression that engages and entertains its audiences. In its newest showcase, the lifestyle channel teamed up with independent musician Ambika Nayak and extremely skillful Acapella group Instrumen to demonstrate two easy yet delicious cocktail recipes that can be mastered at home using Bacardi Rum.

The video, which was released ahead of the Bacardi NH7 Weekender on Gobble’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages, saw Ambika Nayak take viewers through quick cocktail preparations - an Aam Panna Mojito, and a Piña Colada. She was accompanied by acapella artists from the Instrumen group who created the perfect sound using their beatboxing skills and vocals to emulate instruments and unusual sounds while also lending their melodious voices to the lyrics. The sound of the track complimented the visuals of the video bringing out the perfect young and upbeat vibe of the Bacardi NH7 Weekender. Since its release, the foot-tapping video has caught the nerve of the netizens; a testament to the audience’s receptiveness of the innovation in format.

Commenting on the association, Sameeksha Uniyal, Senior Brand Manager, BACARDÍ, India & South-east Asia said, “For over a decade we’ve been hosting BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, that brings alive different music, food and culture experiences for audiences to come together and do what moves them. In this year’s digital avatar, we wanted to leave no stone unturned in getting everyone in the Weekender State of Mind. So, we partnered with Gobble for India’s first-ever cocktail anthem, that shows some delicious cocktails as easy as Bacardi Rum two three, to get the party going.”

Speaking about the success of the video, Sonalika Mehra, Channel Manager, Gobble said, “This year’s Bacardi NH7 Weekender focused on bringing the community together in a virtual world with exceptional performances from indie as well as international artists. This fits well into Gobble’s ethos of being a platform for young talented independent creators to deliver engaging content that is fun, quirky, and relatable to our audience. When we came up with the idea for an a capella cocktail anthem, we were confident that this would work well with Bacardi NH7 Weekender’s positioning, while being able to generate the right buzz among its target audiences. The success of the cocktail anthem is an indication that we are on the right path, and the sky is the limit when it comes to our creative avenues to work with our partner brands.”

Watch video here: