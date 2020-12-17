For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Dec 2020 17:03 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Nikitaa wanted "Tum Aur Main" to be a dedication of love

MUMBAI: Independent singer Nikitaa dropped a new hindi love song “Tum Aur Main” with Nikhil D'Souza and the Lyrics of this song is penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Nikitaa

Nikitaa has sung many independent songs and also has sung in Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba' of Neena Gupta's 'Aunty Kisko Bola Re'. She has lent her vocals and lyrics for Grammy award winning producer RedOne, platinum-selling producer Russel Steedle, which garnered attention from Atlantic and Capitol Records. This singer-songwriter steps up on the plate to bring a South-Asian twist on the genre, creating space for people largely underrepresented.

The singer wanted “Tum Aur Main” to be a dedication of love. She revealed that she originally began writing it to herself, it was an expression of self-love. But it quickly became something that has helped her through the difficulties that come with all this physical distance between some of her loved ones and this pandemic, and that’s why they chose the kind of narrative they did in the video. They wanted something hopeful, courageous but magical and futuristic!

The song is a whole package of Nikitaa as she has sung, written and produced, “I used to feel very hesitant to write in Hindi. For nearly all my life I’ve written music in English, but my first poem I ever wrote at the tender age of 3 was just two lines in Hindi. I was so small I had to ask my aunt to write it down for me, I couldn’t write myself. Which was why I was so surprised when “Tum Aur Main” just came pouring out of me in a matter of minutes, and why it’s like a homecoming of sorts. I’ve also never put anything out that I have composed/produced the music for myself, so this feels so big for me on so many different levels”. When she started out as an artist a lot of people told her “you shouldn’t produce your own music” and to leave it up to someone else. Well, she loves her co-producer Mukund (who is also part of the song). “He is a rare gem, and he gets my vision as an artist so fully. But it also feels really good to feel confident enough in myself to put something out I produced on as well. You can expect a lot more of that from me moving forward”.

2020 has turned up quite well for the singer unlike others, when asked how she handled the situation, “I just took the situation and ran with it, lockdown wise. I pushed my creativity to the max on so many levels. This year was about betting on myself like I never had before. And I think that’s paid off big time for me. I also think independent music and budding new artists have had a good year for sure, because people have had to turn - now more than ever - to music and to art to help them get through all the tough and ugly times we’ve faced this year”.

Nikhil is an artist and she deeply respects him. “Just being able to work with him has been inspirational and I’ve learned so much in the process”. His commitment to the craft is so evident, she thinks she’s still wrapping her head around the fact that she was able to collaborate with him.

Nikitaa is working on both English, Hindi, and maybe even Punjabi songs. There’s a lot in store for 2021, and she’s very excited about all of it! Stay Tuned.

