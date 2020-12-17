For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Dec 2020 18:02 |  By RnMTeam

Lizzo: Still trying to mend my relationship with food

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo says she is trying to mend her relationship with food after receiving flak over her detox diet, which she shared on social media.

"Your body is perfectly yours, even if it ain't perfect to anybody else. If you only knew the complexities your body possesses, you would be so proud of it," Lizzo said.

She added: "I'm so proud of you. For making it this far in a society that gives us a head start into self-loathing, that hands us a dysmorphic mirror and leaves us desperate to catch up with who we think we should be."

Lizzo said that she has "spent so much time in this body".

"I am no different than you -- still struggling to find balance, still trying to mend my relationship with food, my anxiety, my back fat. It gets easier. I've spent my hardest days trying to love me," she added.

In another post, Lizzo shared that she "did not starve" herself, and encouraged her followers to "do what you want with your body".

"I detoxed my body and I'm still fat. I love my body and I'm still fat. I'm beautiful and I'm still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive. To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself," she stated.

Lizzo stressed that she fed herself "greens", "water", "fruit", "protein" and "sunlight".

"You don't have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way. Remember, despite anything anyone says or does DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY," she said.

(Source: IANS)

