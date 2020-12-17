For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Dec 2020 18:05 |  By RnMTeam

Latest song from Goldie Sohel, 'Dil Da Khayal' is a romantic track that is likely to tug at your heartstrings

MUMBAI: Whether it is the lyrics or the composition of the song, there is no match for Goldie’s magical charm in the romantic song genre. His voice, his emotions, and the way he breathes life into the lyrics always take the song to a whole new level.‘Dil Da Khayal’ is another such beautiful addition to his list of great romantic music. The song is about a romantic tale, pure and rare.

As an expression of inner emotion, a celebration of love, and a symbol of everlasting memories, ‘Dil Da Khayal’ transcends time and transports us to those nostalgic times where you are living blissfully with your soulmate.

The video beautifully depicts the love song and seamlessly takes the viewers from the present-day to goldie's grandfather's love story.

Talking about his experience Goldie shared “ I've composed and written some Punjabi songs few of which are still in the pipeline, but 'Dil Da Khayal' especially is close to my heart. Both the lyrics and composition happened to me naturally. The song doesn't directly talk about love but more about expressing the emotions of love.The composition has a nice blend of ghazal and a romantic ballad which brings the old school soulful and beautiful vibe yet with a modern approach.

I had a great time working with Manash Borthakur who produced the song and was inline with me on giving the song some organic touch with elements like Tabla played by Sanjiv Sen, Sarangi by Dilshad Khan, strokes by Tapas Roy, Guitar by Ishan Das and bass by Abhinav Bora. Also Sunny M.R. has mixed the the track beautifully creating a great aura in the mix.

I'm very happy with the video directed by Pulkit Garg as well, which including myself features Rose Sardana. I had a great time working with her. I believe we've managed to capture the essence of the song and I hope it touches the listeners as much as it touched us. Lastly, I want to thank TM Music for their constant support and always pushing me to do better.”

The song is written, sung, and composed by Goldie Sohel and is set to release on the 15th of December, 2020.

Tags
Goldie Sohel TM Music music
Related news
News | 17 Dec 2020

The latest song from Goldie Sohel, 'Dil Da Khayal' is a romantic track that is likely to tug at your heartstrings

MUMBAI: Whether it is the lyrics or the composition of the song, there is no match for Goldie’s magical charm in the romantic song genre.

read more
News | 17 Dec 2020

Lizzo: Still trying to mend my relationship with food

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo says she is trying to mend her relationship with food after receiving flak over her detox diet, which she shared on social media.

read more
News | 17 Dec 2020

Venky's B Balaji Rao hosted the world's biggest and greatest virtual birthday party

MUMBAI: Setting the highest standards in grand celebrations year on year, the illustrious VENKYS’ B Balaji Rao, fondly referred to as KING BALA, created news on an international scale by hosting another landmark celebration overcoming the physical attendance barriers in the current times with a s

read more
News | 17 Dec 2020

Nikitaa wanted "Tum Aur Main" to be a dedication of love

MUMBAI: Independent singer Nikitaa dropped a new hindi love song “Tum Aur Main” with Nikhil D'Souza and the Lyrics of this song is penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Nikitaa

read more
News | 17 Dec 2020

Musical year for Balraj !!

MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian and host Balraj who has won several hearts with his comic timing and witty one liners had a great run on streaming platforms this year. He also launched his music label named 'Realise Music' this year and has received tremendous amount of love for the same.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pocket Aces' lifestyle channel, Gobble creates India's first-ever cocktail anthem - Acapella video for Bacardi NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: Bringing the thrill of popular music festivals home, Gobble, the lifestyle channel by Pocket Aces, created India’s first-ever cocktail...read more

2
Vaniki Tyagi planned to record a single song which converted into a full-fledged music album

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Vaniki Tyagi got the chance to record a song with Bollywood legend Sonu Nigam. The actress revealed it started off as a...read more

3
Lizzo proud of diet results despite facing flak

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo is proud of her detox diet despite the backlash she experienced on social media for promoting the diet...read more

4
Taylor Swift shares rare insight into love story with Joe Alwyn and bonding over "Sad Songs"

MUMBAI: There's a reason why "exile" and "evermore" hit right in the feels. Taylor Swift is finally opening up about what it was like to co-write...read more

5
Cult rapper-producer MC Stan releases new song 'Amin'

MUMBAI: Indian hip-hop’s best kept secret rapper and producer MC STAN released a new single, ‘Amin’ from his six-track audio-visual project Tadipaar...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games