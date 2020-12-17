For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Dec 2020 17:37 |  By RnMTeam

Lana Del Rey engaged to musician Clayton Johnson?

MUMBAI: Singer Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to musician Clayton Johnson just after a few months of dating.

According to a source to Us Weekly, the 35-year-old singer is believed to have gotten engaged to Johnson after just months of dating, reports usmagazine.com.

The singer sparked engagement speculation while performing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on December 14. Several fans spotted a ring on her left finger as she sang "Love you like a woman" on the show.

"Y'all see that?" one fan tweeted, sharing a close-up photo of the singer.

A while back, another Twitter user had pointed out that "Lana is caught with a ring on her finger AGAIN".

The singer had confirmed her romance with Johnson on Instagram in August. Since then, the couple have been regularly posting pictures together.

The engagement news came eight months after Del Rey split from Sean "Sticks" Larkin. The former couple were first spotted together in September 2019. They made their romance Instagram official in December that year.

(Source: IANS)

