Lana Del Rey engaged to musician Clayton Johnson?

MUMBAI: Singer Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to musician Clayton Johnson just after a few months of dating.
According to a source to Us Weekly, the 35-year-old singer is believed to have gotten engaged to Johnson after just months of dating, reports usmagazine.com.
The singer sparked engagement speculation while performing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on December 14. Several fans spotted a ring on her left finger as she sang "Love you like a woman" on the show.
"Y'all see that?" one fan tweeted, sharing a close-up photo of the singer.
A while back, another Twitter user had pointed out that "Lana is caught with a ring on her finger AGAIN".
The singer had confirmed her romance with Johnson on Instagram in August. Since then, the couple have been regularly posting pictures together.
The engagement news came eight months after Del Rey split from Sean "Sticks" Larkin. The former couple were first spotted together in September 2019. They made their romance Instagram official in December that year.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more
MUMBAI: Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more
MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more
MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more
MUMBAI: Five years ago, Shawn Mendes was a fresh-faced 11th-grader from Pickering, Ontario, who had ridden a wave of six-second videos on the defunct...read more
MUMBAI: Having already revealed Part 1 of his 'Blindspot' EP earlier this month, talented producer and DJ, Jack Leech, known professionally as Nurko...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift has got a blank space, baby, and she'll write your name-even if it's not your actual name. The music superstar guested on Jimmy...read more
MUMBAI: Whether it is the lyrics or the composition of the song, there is no match for Goldie’s magical charm in the romantic song genre. His voice,...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish's fans are completely losing it and rightfully so. The trailer for the "my future" singer's documentary Billie Eilish: The...read more