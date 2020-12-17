BREEZER Vivid Shuffle ropes in the best of the community to judge the league in its Season 4

MUMBAI: India’s biggest hip-hop league BREEZER Vivid Shuffle has roped in some of the hip-hop community’s best and most beloved artists to judge the ongoing fourth season. This year, the festival has transformed into the biggest hip-hop league, going beyond just dance categories to rap and graffiti and bringing more avenues for the upcoming artists to Live Life In Colour. In this new format, different judges from across the hip-hop community will be screening the entries in all three stages of the competition.

For the shortlisting, rapper ShahRule will be judging the rap entries. While, winners of World Hip-hop dance championship and NBC’s World of Dance, Kings United, will be judging the hip-hop showcase shortlist. Breaking shortlist will be judged by Bboy Lil Rohn. And India’s first female graffiti artist, Dizy One will be judging the graffiti shortlist and qualifiers.

Seedhe Maut will be judging the rap qualifiers, while Bboy Wasim and BBoy GodHand will be judging breaking shortlist and qualifiers. The popping shortlists and/or qualifiers will be decided by some of the veterans of the dance form like Funkey, Heeman and Bolt.

The rap finale selections will be done by popular rappers MC Altaf and Dee MC.

BREEZER Vivid Shuffle kickstarted the virtual season four with brand ambassadors Kriti Sanon and Vijay Deverakonda as well as the league ambassadors, Shantanu Maheshwari, Kr$na, JordIndian and Piyush & Shazia in November. It also hosted the first phase of School of Shuffle workshops last month. These workshops give enthusiasts a chance to learn and up their hip-hop game from some of the most celebrated artists of the community. The second phase will be taking place from 17th – 21st December and registrations are now open for the same.

Participants can register on PayTM Insider to compete this season by 21st December and get a chance to learn and compete against some of the most talented upcoming hip-hop artists.