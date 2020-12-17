For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Dec 2020 17:56

Billie Eilish sleeps on her parents' bed to avoid monsters

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish's fans are completely losing it and rightfully so.

The trailer for the "my future" singer's documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry finally dropped on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and it looks like it's going to be as personal and deep as one would expect from Billie Eilish.

In the nearly two-minute video clip, viewers immediately get a taste of how close the 17-year-old millionaire is to her family including her older brother and frequent collaborator, award-winning producer FINNEAS, 23, and her parents, actors Maggie and Patrick Baird.

"This is my parents' bed," Billie said as she laid down and scrolled through her phone. "I sleep in here because I'm scared of monsters in my room."

The singer-songwriter also shares her introspective thoughts, a personality trait her fans absolutely love. "Why can't we just miss people though? Why do we have to cope? Why can't we just let it happen?" she asked her mother, who simply replied, "Because it hurts."

In conjunction with her many career accomplishments—including 141 nominations, 137 million followers across her social media accounts, 55 billion streams, 19 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and five Grammys -Billie still experiences typical teenager milestones such as getting her driver's license and buying her first car.

Towards the end of the trailer, fans are also teased with exclusive concert moments and home videos with the entire Baird family that's sure to make us shed a few tears.

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry will be in theatres and on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021.

