Amaal Mallik, DJ Shadow Dubai give a party spin to 'Tu mera nahi'

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Amaal Mallik's debut pop single, Tu mera nahi, has got a party season makeover. The re-imagined track is curated by DJ Shadow Dubai, who has officially produced music for the likes of Pitbull, Sean Paul, Guru Randhawa and Badshah.
"I have received so much love for 'Tu mera nahi', it feels unreal. I am bringing a brand new version for Amaalians (his fans) as a way of thanking them. DJ Shadow Dubai has done a fantastic job reimagining the song as a party track," said Amaal.
DJ Shadow Dubai shared that he has always loved Amaal's compositions in his Bollywood songs. "I think with 'Tu mera nahi' he outdid himself. I am glad to be a part of this project and hope people love the new version as much as we do," said DJ Shadow Dubai.
The original song is composed and sung by Amaal and the lyrics are by Rashmi Virag.
(Source: IANS)
