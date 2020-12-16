For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Dec 2020 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Taylor Swift reveal origin behind boyfriend Joe Alwyn's "William Bowery" pseudonym

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift has got a blank space, baby, and she'll write your name-even if it's not your actual name.

The music superstar guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Dec. 14, where host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to know the backstory behind her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, getting credited as "William Bowery" for the songwriting work he did on Taylor's two surprise 2020 albums, folklore and evermore.

"Your boyfriend wrote some of the lyrics to some of the songs under a pseudonym, William Bowery," Kimmel said during the interview clip, seen below in the video. "Who chose that name? Did you choose that, or did he?"

Taylor took a beat before answering, as it appeared that she was hesitant to divulge anything about the mysterious pen name. Ultimately, she replied, "He did."
Jimmy then did his due diligence by asking if there is a meaning to that specific name choice.

"You gotta ask him because it's really more his story than mine," she demurred. The 31-year-old Grammy winner was then about to add to this by starting to say, "But yeah, he does a lot of ..." but she couldn't finish the sentence before the host cut her off with a joke. C'mon, Jimmy, know your place.

Taylor had previously confirmed speculation about the mysterious songwriter during her concert film folklore: the long pond studio sessions, which debuted on Disney+ on Nov. 25. William Bowery is credited with co-writing "exile" and "betty" on folklore, along with "champagne problems," "coney island," and the titular track on the recently released evermore.

"There's been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because...it's not a real person," she revealed in the film. "So, William Bowery is Joe...as we know."

Fans have guessed that the name might refer to Joe's great-grandfather, composer William Alwyn, and the fact that among Joe and Taylor's first public outings together was a Kings of Leon show at New York City's The Bowery Hotel in 2016.

During the Dec. 14 Kimmel appearance, the "willow" performer also opened up about the truth behind the "woodvale" rumors that had permeated social media lately after fans spotted the word written on folklore album art.

Tags
Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn Singer
Related news
News | 16 Dec 2020

Nikhil D'Souza collaborates with Nikitaa on a futuristic love song

MUMBAI: Singers Nikhil D'Souza and Nikitaa have teamed up for the song, Tum aur main, which is set in a futuristic world of love.

read more
News | 16 Dec 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali: 'I will definitely try my hand at acting'

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali says she plans to join films in a few years, after learning the craft of acting. Before that, she wants to establish herself as a pop music icon.

read more
News | 16 Dec 2020

Armaan Malik: People approach me to act in films after watching my music videos

MUMBAI: New-age singing star Armaan Malik says he gets many acting offers, adding that he would give acting a thought only if the offer is good and after due preparation.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2020

'Ek Khayal' is inspired by my personal experiences: Neil Nayak

MUMBAI: Neil Nayak released a euphoric song "Ek Khayal" about a happy life and being in love. The music was composed by Neil Nayak and Varun Jain lends his voice for the beautiful track; this song is surely going to make you cherish those happy memories of your life.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2020

Pehla Pyaar’ fame singer Shilpa Joshi on her journey to becoming invincible

MUMBAI: Shilpa Joshi is a 28-year-old renowned singer who belongs to Solan, Himachal Pradesh. She has gained massive popularity worldwide through her melodious voice. From an early age, she was very studious but her passion for music was something that made her feel alive.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shillong Chamber Choir's new album helps re-look at 'traditional meaning of Christmas'

MUMBAI: The popular Shillong Chamber Choir, which has Padma Shri-awardee Neil Nongkynrih as its director, are ready with their Christmas album....read more

2
Nikhil D'Souza collaborates with Nikitaa on a futuristic love song

MUMBAI: Singers Nikhil D'Souza and Nikitaa have teamed up for the song, Tum aur main, which is set in a futuristic world of love. Penned by Nikitaa...read more

3
Megan Thee Stallion and James Corden's "Savage Santa" remix is a mind changer

MUMBAI: Leave it Megan Thee Stallion to make jolly Ol' St. Nick a savage. On Monday, Dec. 14, James Corden and the "Captain Hook" rapper dropped a...read more

4
Mayannk Shekhar Thakur's next song 'Nahi Jeena' is the best thing of 2020

MUMBAI: Post the success of his last song Swag Di Sawari, Mayannk is back with another romantic track Nahi Jeena Launch saw the presence of Mayannk...read more

5
#SherSidharthShukla trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: A new video of actor Sidharth Shukla engaged in an argument with a group of around 13 people or more has emerged online, prompting his fans...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games