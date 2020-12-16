For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Dec 2020 18:24 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Vaniki Tyagi planned to record a single song which converted into a full-fledged music album

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Vaniki Tyagi got the chance to record a song with Bollywood legend Sonu Nigam.

The actress revealed it started off as a conversation as a trial to record a single song converted into a full-fledged music album called “Din Shagna Da – The Wedding Playlist with 6 songs”.

The first track, “Din Shagna Da” was released last week and has more than 4 lakhs of views on YouTube.

Watch here:

“There are two sayings, in the right place at the right time and also when you put your heart and soul into something the whole universe works in your favour. By coincidence, I happened to be there at the studio where Sonu Nigam sir's recording was going on, just after recording ‘Avo Ni Saiyon’, my upcoming song”, said Tyagi about Bollywood legend Sonu Nigam.

The Music director asked her to sing live "Avo Ni Saiyon" and he liked her voice, and requested her to give her voice for Sonu Nigam’s song.

All her life she was only "Acting" but Net Pix Raw Music believed in her other talent and granted her an opportunity to explore as a singer. The singer has learnt classical music for a few years but always kept singing as her hobby and acting as passion. She shared that she never thought to pursue it but Net Pix Raw music identified that in her and made her do the same. “I was nervous in the beginning but the team was encouraging and very supportive towards me which led to not just one song but a full-fledged album. They have an eye for talent”.

Further, when asked what made her trust Net Pix Raw Music, “They are very professional and hardworking and they put their heart and soul in whatever they do. They welcome new talent with all their heart. They are enthusiastic and passionate about music and I think these reasons are enough for me to trust them”. Net Pix Raw Music is a brand new platform for upcoming talented musicians to showcase their songs and videos for better exposure and for countless opportunities.

In the next 5 years, she sees herself as a stereotype breaker in the industry, an artist who can act and sing both. “I want to wipe out this type of casting from everyone's mind. If an individual is blessed with two talents and with multi-tasking skills, he/she is allowed and can pursue both”.

Tyagi has three more music videos coming out soon with a few short films, one of them is with Mrs Soni Bhatt (Razdhan).

Stay Tuned!

Tags
Vaniki Tyagi Sonu Nigam Net Pix Raw Music Din Shagna Da The Wedding Playlist
Related news
News | 28 Nov 2020

The brilliant Sonu Nigam's hard hitting realities on the toxic music mafia and the plight of singers leads to much talked about web series?

MUMBAI: The past few months have had some hell of revelations that not only took the audience aback but shook the whole nation out of their comfort zone.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2020

Legendary singer, Suresh Wadkar leaves Sonu Nigam in tears at Jammin’3

MUMBAI: During the recent episode of the reality show Jammin season 3, the renowned singer Suresh Wadkar dropped a pleasant surprise to the audiences by crooning one of most iconic songs of Sonu Nigam, ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahi’ as a gesture of his affection for him.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

A glimpse into Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol audition

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar's journey has been through amazing twists and turns. From being a contestant on Indian Idol to being the judge on the show, she has set a bar for herslef. On 2006 the singer auditioned for the first time in Indian Idol with a hope of being a winner.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2020

Working with the legend Sonu Nigam whom I admire and idolize, it was an amazing experience, says singer & composer Puneet Dixit

MUMBAI: The man behind  some of the most popular musical tracks on TV shows, Puneet Dixit has been creating wonders with his music for so many years in shows like Ladoo 2, Namah, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and so on the list is endless.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2020

Jazim Sharma's latest Song "Inteha" is truly a bliss!

MUMBAI: Singer Jazim Sharma comes up with his new Ghazal “Inteha”. This beautiful track was created during the lockdown due to the Covide 19 Pandemic. The idea to create this slow romantic track is to spread love and peace among the listeners. The singer has composed the song as well.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

top# 5 articles

1
Armada Music's mysterious act Kasablanca announce first ever live visual performance this Friday

MUMBAI: Mysterious melodic house & techno audio/visual act Kasablanca announce their first ever live audio/visual performance on Friday, December...read more

2
SyncFloor announces team expansion - Director of Sales & Business Development

MUMBAI: SyncFloor, the innovative sync marketplace for commercial music, has hired David Rojas to lead its business development efforts. An...read more

3
Miley Cyrus celebrates infamous bong video's 10-Year Anniversary

MUMBAI: Can you believe it's been 10 years since Miley Cyrus' image as a Disney darling officially went up in smoke? On Sunday, Dec. 13, the singer...read more

4
Mayannk Shekhar Thakur's next song 'Nahi Jeena' is the best thing of 2020

MUMBAI: Post the success of his last song Swag Di Sawari, Mayannk is back with another romantic track Nahi Jeena Launch saw the presence of Mayannk...read more

5
J&K govt ropes in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali to promote local art & culture

MUMBAI: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday invited well-known film director Imtiaz Ali to promote local art and culture by providing...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games