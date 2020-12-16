Vaniki Tyagi planned to record a single song which converted into a full-fledged music album

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Vaniki Tyagi got the chance to record a song with Bollywood legend Sonu Nigam.

The actress revealed it started off as a conversation as a trial to record a single song converted into a full-fledged music album called “Din Shagna Da – The Wedding Playlist with 6 songs”.

The first track, “Din Shagna Da” was released last week and has more than 4 lakhs of views on YouTube.

“There are two sayings, in the right place at the right time and also when you put your heart and soul into something the whole universe works in your favour. By coincidence, I happened to be there at the studio where Sonu Nigam sir's recording was going on, just after recording ‘Avo Ni Saiyon’, my upcoming song”, said Tyagi about Bollywood legend Sonu Nigam.

The Music director asked her to sing live "Avo Ni Saiyon" and he liked her voice, and requested her to give her voice for Sonu Nigam’s song.

All her life she was only "Acting" but Net Pix Raw Music believed in her other talent and granted her an opportunity to explore as a singer. The singer has learnt classical music for a few years but always kept singing as her hobby and acting as passion. She shared that she never thought to pursue it but Net Pix Raw music identified that in her and made her do the same. “I was nervous in the beginning but the team was encouraging and very supportive towards me which led to not just one song but a full-fledged album. They have an eye for talent”.

Further, when asked what made her trust Net Pix Raw Music, “They are very professional and hardworking and they put their heart and soul in whatever they do. They welcome new talent with all their heart. They are enthusiastic and passionate about music and I think these reasons are enough for me to trust them”. Net Pix Raw Music is a brand new platform for upcoming talented musicians to showcase their songs and videos for better exposure and for countless opportunities.

In the next 5 years, she sees herself as a stereotype breaker in the industry, an artist who can act and sing both. “I want to wipe out this type of casting from everyone's mind. If an individual is blessed with two talents and with multi-tasking skills, he/she is allowed and can pursue both”.

Tyagi has three more music videos coming out soon with a few short films, one of them is with Mrs Soni Bhatt (Razdhan).

