Nikhil D'Souza collaborates with Nikitaa on a futuristic love song

MUMBAI: Singers Nikhil D'Souza and Nikitaa have teamed up for the song, Tum aur main, which is set in a futuristic world of love.
Penned by Nikitaa and Kunaal Vermaa, and composed by Nikitaa and Mukund Komanduri, the song is about surrendering to the feeling of love, irrespective of the adventures it has to offer. Its music video is set in a futuristic India where love stays strong through digital memories.
"'Tum aur main' is a song that symbolises what it means to be in love. Love courageously pulls us into a brilliant new world and we've tried to depict it with a futuristic spin," said Nikitaa.
Talking about working on a Hindi single, the Mumbai-Los Angeles based singer said: "I've always wanted to write and put out Hindi music right alongside my English discography. The song is much softer than anything else I've put out before.This one is way different than my recent single 'Universe' though. 'Universe' is a high energy electro-pop record, this one is the kind of song you'd want to put on for a long drive, or your favourite coffee or tea or hot chocolate in the cold or the rain."
Nikhil, known for songs such as "Vaaste" and "Sham", shared that as an artiste, he is always looking to do something that challenges him. "With every song, my aim is to bring to listeners something that's fresh and worth listening to on the loop. With 'Tum aur main', Nikitaa and I have put together a futuristic love song and I hope it catches on," he said.
The song is now available on various streaming platforms.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more
MUMBAI: Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more
MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more
MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more
MUMBAI: Leave it Megan Thee Stallion to make jolly Ol' St. Nick a savage. On Monday, Dec. 14, James Corden and the "Captain Hook" rapper dropped a...read more
MUMBAI: Post the success of his last song Swag Di Sawari, Mayannk is back with another romantic track Nahi Jeena Launch saw the presence of Mayannk...read more
MUMBAI: A new video of actor Sidharth Shukla engaged in an argument with a group of around 13 people or more has emerged online, prompting his fans...read more
MUMBAI: Offset's 29th birthday was on Monday (December), so he took to the Allure Gentlemen's Club in Atlanta to celebrate another revolution around...read more
MUMBAI: 32-year-old multi-platinum American rapper and songwriter O.T. Genasis needs no introduction. The Long Beach native has an incredible...read more