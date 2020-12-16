For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Dec 2020 12:19 |  By RnMTeam

J&K govt ropes in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali to promote local art & culture

MUMBAI: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday invited well-known film director Imtiaz Ali to promote local art and culture by providing necessary platforms to the local artists and youth through workshops and related activities.

The Bollywood director, who has the experience of shooting in J&K, has shown keen interest in making films casting local artistes using local themes, music, art and locales.

In an interaction with journalists, Ali said that he is in awe of the culture, art and talent found among artists in J&K. He said that the richness of culture is so deep here that it would take many initiatives to showcase it fully.

Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Culture and Tourism, and Director of Archaeology and Museums, Munir-ul-Islam, were also present on the occasion.

Ali also said that he is back to carry out the work that is exclusively native using local talent, artists, music and musical instruments. He proposed that the vast pool of talent found in J&K is diverse and encompassing every sphere of cinematic requirement so it would take us nothing to search here from the beginning to the climax of the film.

Ali further said that he is fully convinced that the old, traditional folklores offer so many stories that could be translated into best cinematic presentations. He said that the efforts made earlier have not been enough, so bringing more themes to the fore would be the main focus.

The Bollywood director said that the youth have to come forward for making their abilities known to the world.

(Source: IANS)

