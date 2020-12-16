Dhvani Bhanushali: 'I will definitely try my hand at acting'

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali says she plans to join films in a few years, after learning the craft of acting. Before that, she wants to establish herself as a pop music icon.
"Firstly, I want to concentrate on making music. I think one person cannot put his feet in two different places. I want to stabilise myself and I have decided I want to become a pop icon. So firstly I want to follow that path. After a few years, I will definitely try my hand at acting. But before that I need to learn the craft as well," Dhvani told IANS.
Dhvani's new song "Nayan" has garnered over 44.4 million views since release. She has sung the song with Jubin Nautiyal, and also features in the video.
"We decided to make this song in the beginning of lockdown and we shot it eight days before its release. I am happy that the audience is giving really nice feedback to the song and it is bringing smile on their faces," she said.
"Nayan" is penned by Manoj Mutanshir and composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas. The song is currently streaming on YouTube.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more
MUMBAI: Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more
MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more
MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more
MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali says she plans to join films in a few years, after learning the craft of acting. Before that, she wants to establish...read more
MUMBAI: ONE DIRECTION fans have been calling for a reunion between the five members of the band for years. Many of the former stars have spoken about...read more
MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter and storyteller, Ricky Duran, releases his first official project since his top 2 finish on NBC’s The Voice with an...read more
MUMBAI: Multiple Google services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Hangouts, Google Assistant were down for more than...read more
MUMBAI: New-age singing star Armaan Malik says he gets many acting offers, adding that he would give acting a thought only if the offer is good and...read more