For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Dec 2020 17:09 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B gives Offset a 29th birthday Lamborghini

MUMBAI: Offset's 29th birthday was on Monday (December), so he took to the Allure Gentlemen's Club in Atlanta to celebrate another revolution around the sun. After turning up with the likes of Takeoff and DaBaby, his wife, Cardi B, capped the night by gifting her husband a lavish, yet rare birthday gift.

Based on footage posted on social media, the Invasion of Privacy star covered Set's eyes as she escorted him out of the club and unveiled his new ride, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The "Legacy" rapper — who was initially speechless — took some time to take everything in, but after a few seconds of observing the vehicle, he broke into a smile, then a scream before humping the car and proceeding to take a look inside.

Just a few days ago, Cardi took to Twitter and admitted she had no clue what to get Offset for his special day. "I don't know what to get this man for his birthday," she tweeted at the time. "Like he has EVERYTHING!!!....Like he got me."

After much thought, however, the Bronx native landed on the $700,000 ride — a present that the Migos rapper seems extremely excited about.

In a series of posts on his Instagram Story, Offset posted views of his new car. "That's how you feel? I got to show the world this shit. SVJ man. This the grown man land," he said. "There's only 63 of these in the world. Look at the nose on that bitch. This motherfucker cost seven hunna."

"SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib," he also captioned a post on his Instagram feed.

Cardi and Offset were on the brink of divorce earlier this year, but have been loving on each other since. In a birthday tribute to her "Clout" collaborator, the "WAP" emcee posted a sensual video of the two alongside the words, "Happy birthday Hubs. I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart."

"Thank you soo much for helping me these past months, getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1). I [love] u," Cardi continued. "Let's turn it up tonight!!"

Tags
Shawn Mendes wonder Ariana Grande positions Merry Christmas
Related news
News | 11 Dec 2020

Netflix dropped the emotional first trailer for Ariana Grande’s upcoming Sweetener Tour film.

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is heading back on tour—sort of, anyway. The "Positions" singer is taking fans behind the scenes of her 2019 Sweetener tour in a new Netflix movie titled excuse me, i love you, set to debut on Dec. 21.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2020

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprised fans with 'The Christmas Song'

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have gifted fans with a surprise holiday duet. The duo release their version of the classic "The Christmas Song" on Saturday (Dec. 5).

read more
News | 04 Dec 2020

Ariana Grande kisses boyfriend Dalton Gomez in new post

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is showing a new pov of her relationship with Dalton Gomez.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2020

Listen to Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson’s new “Oh Santa!”

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey has shared an update on her 2010 Christmas song “Oh Santa!” The new version features Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, who also co-wrote the track with Carey. Check out the song’s video below.

read more
News | 25 Nov 2020

Review on Netflix documentary 'Shawn Mendes: In Wonder'

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix) follows the young pop singer as he tours the world in 2019, considers the aspirational path that got him here, and confronts his issues with anxiety as he creates his fourth album.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

top# 5 articles

1
Aryaana G from India teams up with multi-platinum rapper O.T. Genasis to release 'Stockholm Syndrome'

MUMBAI: 32-year-old multi-platinum American rapper and songwriter O.T. Genasis needs no introduction. The Long Beach native has an incredible...read more

2
Amaal Mallik and DJ Shadow Dubai give Tu Mera Nahi a party season makeover

MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik's debut pop single, Tu Mera Nahi arrived to the Indian music scene amid enormous hype with celebrities and artists rooting for...read more

3
#SherSidharthShukla trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: A new video of actor Sidharth Shukla engaged in an argument with a group of around 13 people or more has emerged online, prompting his fans...read more

4
Liam Payne opens up on when One Direction reunion will take place

MUMBAI: ONE DIRECTION fans have been calling for a reunion between the five members of the band for years. Many of the former stars have spoken about...read more

5
J&K govt ropes in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali to promote local art & culture

MUMBAI: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday invited well-known film director Imtiaz Ali to promote local art and culture by providing...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games