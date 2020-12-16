Cardi B gives Offset a 29th birthday Lamborghini

MUMBAI: Offset's 29th birthday was on Monday (December), so he took to the Allure Gentlemen's Club in Atlanta to celebrate another revolution around the sun. After turning up with the likes of Takeoff and DaBaby, his wife, Cardi B, capped the night by gifting her husband a lavish, yet rare birthday gift.

Based on footage posted on social media, the Invasion of Privacy star covered Set's eyes as she escorted him out of the club and unveiled his new ride, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The "Legacy" rapper — who was initially speechless — took some time to take everything in, but after a few seconds of observing the vehicle, he broke into a smile, then a scream before humping the car and proceeding to take a look inside.

Just a few days ago, Cardi took to Twitter and admitted she had no clue what to get Offset for his special day. "I don't know what to get this man for his birthday," she tweeted at the time. "Like he has EVERYTHING!!!....Like he got me."

After much thought, however, the Bronx native landed on the $700,000 ride — a present that the Migos rapper seems extremely excited about.

In a series of posts on his Instagram Story, Offset posted views of his new car. "That's how you feel? I got to show the world this shit. SVJ man. This the grown man land," he said. "There's only 63 of these in the world. Look at the nose on that bitch. This motherfucker cost seven hunna."

"SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib," he also captioned a post on his Instagram feed.

Cardi and Offset were on the brink of divorce earlier this year, but have been loving on each other since. In a birthday tribute to her "Clout" collaborator, the "WAP" emcee posted a sensual video of the two alongside the words, "Happy birthday Hubs. I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart."

"Thank you soo much for helping me these past months, getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1). I [love] u," Cardi continued. "Let's turn it up tonight!!"