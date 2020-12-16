For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Dec 2020 13:01 |  By RnMTeam

Aryaana G from India teams up with multi-platinum rapper O.T. Genasis to release 'Stockholm Syndrome'

MUMBAI: 32-year-old multi-platinum American rapper and songwriter O.T. Genasis needs no introduction. The Long Beach native has an incredible catalogue of hits, everything he drops has to be grandiose, from the record to the visual to the overall vibe. His forthcoming standout collaboration will mark his debut innings in the Indian music landscape and will see him featuring in 21-year-old Mumbai born singer-songwriter Aryaana G’s maiden music single titled ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ 

The smashing tune, in which Aryaana G’s dreamy vocals and soulful melodies are accentuated by O.T. Genasis’ rapid-fire bars and Almost Famous duo’s sublime production will be available on all streaming platforms on the 15th of December 2020. The track which was shot in Los Angeles and produced by Enable finds the Indian native showcasing an unapologetic perspective on the dichotomy of human nature.  

Accompanied by lucid visuals, the uninhibited warehouse milieu sets the flawless high intensity stakes as the record metaphorically takes inspiration from the psychological phenomenon of capture-bonding, while it navigates around the theme of the contrasting elements of negativity and positivity. The song featuring both the artists in the slick video, narrates a story of how everybody can at some point become hostage to their negative attributes and defend their dark side sometimes to the extent of falling in love with it. 

Aryaana G who recently shifted her base from Mumbai to Los Angeles and signed up with Collabtribe, a live events and experiential marketing firm, co-founded by Hardik Zaveri and Alaanna Panday, to focus on her music career says, “I have always been an ardent fan of OT Genasis since as far as I can remember. I was over the moon when he finally agreed to jump onto my debut single. I penned this song when I was 16 and I am finally launching it five years later with my dream collaborator. I met up with the duo Almost Famous during the lockdown earlier this year and they helped me breathe life into the project. I am looking forward to many more exciting collaborations in 2021.” 

Describing himself as ‘young, wild, turnt, happy, humble, and high off life’, O.T. Genasis is all about turning up and living life to its’ fullest. Though currently he is taking this downtime in quarantine to explore the theme of self-introspection. He says, “‘Stockholm Syndrome’ is special for me because I don’t do music with a lot of women and it’s been a great experience doing a song with her.  This is probably my second or third collaboration ever in life, so it’s just been great overall.  Aryaana has a great song and we are doing a video together, it’s amazing. You know she’s from the other side of the world and I’m from somewhere else and it’s amazing to fuse these synergies. The song speaks for itself, my verse talks about all these relationship problems but I kept it fresh.  I hope to come to India soon, once this virus calms down. I remember coming to India last November and I love the people, they’re really cool and genuine, they’ve shown me a lot of hospitality and been very warm. Make sure you listen to Aryaana, to OT, live life!” 

O.T. Genasis has enjoyed a fair share of successful collaborations in the past, with the list featuring names like Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Future, Yo Gotti, Charlie Wilson, Young Thug, Snoop Dogg, and Chris Brown, Postcard, Dax, Afrojack, DJ Esco, D Black, Busta Rhymes amongst others.   

A self-taught musician, Aryaana G was musically inclined from a very young age and started learning to play the piano at the age of eight. Being averse to the concept of formal education, she embarked on her journey as a digital creator right after her schooling and opted out of college. Over the last couple of years, she has garnered a consistent following amongst the millennial community for her urban lifestyle-inspired digital content. Prior to shifting base to Los Angeles early last year, she interned with film score composer Rohit Kulkarni for a little over a year.  When it comes to music, she fluently shuffles between various genres including classic rock, dubstep, country and R&B.  

Born in Los Angeles but raised in Long Beach, CA, O.T. Genasis aka Odis Flores, made his breakthrough with 2014’s RIAA platinum certified hit single, ‘CoCo,’ reaching #5 on Billboard’s ‘Top R&B/Hip-Hop Songs’ chart and also reaching #20 on the overall ‘Hot 100’ and thereafter he was signed by Busta Rhymes’ label Conglomerate Records in 2015. O.T. Genasis’ 2016 mixtape ‘COKE N BUTTER,’ saw guest spots from T.I., 2 Chainz, Remy Ma, YG, and Quavo, among others. The project featured standouts such as ‘Push It (Feat. Quavo & Remy Ma),’ an RIAA-certified gold track and ‘Thick (Feat. 2 Chainz).’ The success of ‘COKE N BUTTER’ mirrored the rapper’s earlier mixtape, ‘RHYTHM & BRICKS,’ which included the double-platinum record ‘Cut It (Feat. Young Dolph).’  

Earlier this year, O.T. Genasis collaborated with Chris Brown and Charlie Wilson on ‘Back To You’, Mustard on ‘Big Shot’ and Young Thug on ‘When I Get It,’ aside of ‘I Look Good’ and appearances on ‘T.O.’ with Lil Wayne and ‘Savior’ with Postcard.  The rapper’s hit-making abilities were showcased in earlier hits such as the notorious single ‘Bae’; the 2018 banger which has accumulated over 8 million views. His 2017 hit single, ‘Everybody Mad,’ became a viral sensation soon after its release and is regarded as one of the artist’s biggest hits, in addition to being featured during Beyoncé’s historic Coachella performances in 2018 and her most recent ‘On the Run II’ Tour with Jay-Z. A crip-walking legend he is known for busting out his dance moves in the most unlikely environments — including in front of the White House 

