Amaal Mallik and DJ Shadow Dubai give Tu Mera Nahi a party season makeover

MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik's debut pop single, Tu Mera Nahi arrived to the Indian music scene amid enormous hype with celebrities and artists rooting for the young virtuoso. Some of the biggest names of Bollywood and the army of Amaalians celebrated Mallik's maiden track as a step up for indie music. All the Amaalians are in for a special surprise as the singer-composer's ultimate breakup song now gets a year-end makeover and it's out now just in time for the celebration of the upcoming year.

The re-imagined track is curated by DJ Shadow Dubai, a multi-award winning superstar Bollywood DJ, who has officially produced for Pitbull, Sean Paul, Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Bohemia and many more hugely popular artists. Tu Mera Nahi Shadow Mix is an upbeat take on the classic melody of the original track. It’s the perfect song to set the mood for new year celebrations! Signing off the year on a high, Amaal says, “I have received so much love for Tu Mera Nahi, it feels unreal. I am bringing a brand new version for Amaalians as a way of thanking them. DJ Shadow Dubai has done a fantastic job reimagining the song as a party track."

“I have always loved Amaal's compositions in his Bollywood songs, I think with 'Tu Mera Nahi' he outdid himself. I am glad to be a part of this project and hope people love the new version as much as we do” says DJ Shadow Dubai.

The original song is composed and sung by Amaal Mallik and the lyrics are by Rashmi Virag. The beautiful music video stars Amaal and popular actress Aditi Budhathoki. Tu Mera Nahi Shadow Mix is now available on all streaming platforms.