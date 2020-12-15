For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Dec 2020 16:25 |  By RnMTeam

YouTube, Gmail, Google Docs are now back up after a major outage

MUMBAI: Multiple Google services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Hangouts, Google Assistant were down for more than an hour on Monday evening after suffering a major outage in India and several parts of the world.

Google acknowledged the outage across its products on the company's status page at 5.25 pm, saying that "it is aware of the problem affecting a majority of users".

This was after several people took to Twitter to report the inability to access these services, while Downdetector, a website that provides an overview of outages across several Internet services, had indicated major spikes for several of Google services starting 5pm India standard time.

Nearly an hour later at 6.22pm, the tech giant said that it has resolved the problem "for the vast majority of affected users" and it will continue to "work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users".

"Today, at 3.47AM PT (Pacific Time), Google experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue. Services requiring users to log in experienced high error rates during this period. The authentication system issue was resolved at 4:32AM PT. All services are now restored. We apologise to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future" a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

The outage also underlined our heavy dependence on online services for work, education, and entertainment, especially amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Tags
Youtube Gmail Google Docs
Related news
News | 14 Dec 2020

YouTube sensation Ritu Agarwal launches her next original 'Sun Le Zara,' for Youtube's Foundry Program

MUMBAI: Qyuki artist and YouTube singing sensation Ritu Agarwal has released the music video for her latest single, “Sun Le Zara.” A pop ballad, the song is a profound tribute to lost loved ones.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2020

Ankit Tiwari's New Romantic Single 'Taarifein' Will Tug At Your Heartstrings!

MUMBAI: Times Music presents a brand new single, 'Taarifein' by Ankit Tiwari. It's a beautiful catchy, romantic track featuring Kunwar Arora and Tanuja Chauhan.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2020

Ipsitaa: I look up to Yo Yo Honey Singh as a mentor

MUMBAI: Singer Ipsitaa released her first Hindi original romantic track “First Kiss”, along with composer-singer-lyricist Yo Yo Honey Singh, that talks about love from a girl’s perspective.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2020

BLACKPINK drops exciting teaser titled “The Invitation”

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK has shared a puzzling video for something coming up soon!

read more
News | 23 Nov 2020

YouTube sensation Deepak Jeswal forays into emotional genre, pens down his fourth song Khwabon Ka Caravan

MUMBAI: After gaining tremendous popularity on social media platforms, YouTube sensation and budding lyricist Deepak Jeswal has tried his hand at emotional genre with Khwabon Ka Caravan.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer- songwriter Ricky Duran releases first single and video since his final 2 finish of NBC's the voice

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter and storyteller, Ricky Duran, releases his first official project since his top 2 finish on NBC’s The Voice with an...read more

2
Sia calls Shia LaBeouf 'pathological liar', FKA twigs supports her

MUMBAI: Singer FKA twigs has lent support to fellow singer Sia, who has claimed that actor Shia LaBeouf conned her into an adulterous relationship....read more

3
Miley Cyrus opens up on her family's Christmas traditions

MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus says as part of Christmas traditions, her family members engage in fist fights and debate conspiracy theories at the...read more

4
Musician Dhruv Goel on his collaborations with Facebook, Splice, movies, games, documentaries, TV Series and much more!

Dhruv Goel, a composer, music producer, and vocalist based in Los Angeles, USA was born in Lucknow grew up in New Delhi studying Indian Classical...read more

5
"Aamhi Kon?" - a unique IP showcasing contemporary Marathi culture to go live at antiSOCIAL

MUMBAI: Aamhi Kon is the reclaiming of the Marathi cultural identity to fit into today's times. A showcase of the new wave Marathi hip-hop which...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group