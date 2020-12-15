SyncFloor announces team expansion - Director of Sales & Business Development

MUMBAI: SyncFloor, the innovative sync marketplace for commercial music, has hired David Rojas to lead its business development efforts. An experienced music professional who founded his own successful creative house/production company, Rojas has worked with major brands, ad agencies, and broadcasters in a variety of roles.
Rojas will enhance SyncFloor’s ongoing drive to open up new opportunities for compelling independent music in sync. “We couldn’t be happier to have David join the SyncFloor team. His passion for music and the independent music sector is reflected in every industry role he has held over the past 15 years, from producer to music supervisor to founder of his own creative house, and this passion is critical to SyncFloor’s mission of expanding opportunity for the independent sector,” says Cestjon McFarland, cofounder of SyncFloor. “Moreover, David’s depth of experience in formulating music and brand creative strategies, developing brand partnerships, and providing creative services to media businesses (advertising, film, TV, gaming, web) aligns him perfectly with our customer base.”
Rojas’s educational background embraces audio engineering, project management, and anthropology, yet music determined his career path. During his two decades of work in the music industry, he has worked as a producer, touring dj, mixing/mastering engineer, EP, program manager, strategist, and music supervisor. This experience shaped Rojas’s nuanced understanding of the music business ecosystem. In his most recent venture, David formed a music strategy and partnerships team that led music and community-focused projects for brands including LA28 and Google. Previously David shaped and ran music programming initiatives for Reebok Classics, Nestle and Cricket Wireless among others. Additionally David is honored to serve as a Google NextGen Tech Policy Fellow, advising on matters at the intersection of tech policy, social justice and entrepreneurship.
“My journey in music began as an individual creative passion and outlet. It blossomed into opportunities to help independent musicians develop their craft while controlling their own IP,” reflects Rojas. “I’m honored to join SyncFloor where there’s a shared desire to help grow a sustainable creative class through an exciting new platform.”
