News |  15 Dec 2020

Singer- songwriter Ricky Duran releases first single and video since his final 2 finish of NBC's the voice

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter and storyteller, Ricky Duran, releases his first official project since his top 2 finish on NBC’s The Voice with an original single and video titled “She Closed Her Eyes” (already reaching #1 on the iTunes Singer-songwriter chart.) The soulful storyteller weaves his genre-bending rasp onto the emotionally raw track as a tribute to his late mother, Odette Duran. Further pulling at the heartstrings, the video is filmed at her beloved home in Shrewsbury, MA and even includes home videos from Duran’s childhood. Penned by Duran, the song radiates strong nods to some influential songwriters like Chris Stapleton. Check out the video HERE and stream the single on your preferred platform today.

“The song has a palpable sense of emotional release, apparent from the tightly controlled first smoke-infused opening vocals... That this song transforms grief into something beautiful seems necessary [this year] and is deeply appreciated.” – The Telegram & Gazette

The self-written tune “She Closed Her Eyes” follows Duran’s 2019 release “A Woman Like Her” which shot to #1 on the iTunes Overall Charts. The beginning of 2020 quickly filled Duran’s calendar with sold out tour dates to follow The Voice season 17 season finale, as he was anxious to get on the road performing, but like all artists this year those dates were postponed due to the pandemic.

As a Berklee College of Music graduate professionally performing since the age of 19, Ricky Duran has never had (or needed) a plan B. Music has coursed through his veins for as long as he can remember. Duran’s audition for NBC’s hit show The Voice garnered quite a bit of attention when all 4 judges turned vying for him to join their teams after hearing his rendition of Leon Bridges “River,” which John Legend referred to as an “elevated” version. The excitement continued for the multi-instrumentalist as he was kept until the final two, showcasing his talents along the way with guitar solos rivaling great rock legends. Though he worked with Blake Shelton as a coach, fellow judge and former reality show winner herself, Kelly Clarkson was a big supporter of Duran stating “I love anybody with character in their voice… I think that is really rare and it’s obviously a gift that you have.” The isolation of 2020 allowed Duran to immerse himself in his songwriting, preparing a project he is proud to share with his fans new and old alike. Fans can expect an EP release in the coming months featuring all original music.

