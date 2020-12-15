For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Sia calls Shia LaBeouf 'pathological liar', FKA twigs supports her

MUMBAI: Singer FKA twigs has lent support to fellow singer Sia, who has claimed that actor Shia LaBeouf conned her into an adulterous relationship.

Sia took to Twitter to open up about how she had been "hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away".

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, responded to Sia's tweets, saying: "I'm sorry @Sia this reinforces why I had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other."

In another tweet, she added: "love you back @Sia you're an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity."

FKA twigs and LaBeouf started dating in 2018. She decided to leave him in the next year.

Sia's tweet comes after the news of FKA twigs filing a lawsuit against LaBeouf on December 11 emerged. Barnett alleged that he sexually and physically assaulted her, according to documents obtained by people.com.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," she said in an interview with The New York Times.

She also said that she didn't go to police at first to not harm his career and because she "thought her account would not be taken seriously".

LaBeouf addressed the allegations in several emails to the Times and said he was in no position "to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel".

"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years," he wrote to the newspaper.

"I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say," he added.

In a different email, however, LaBeouf said that "many" of the allegations were not true but explained he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done".

"We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment," attorney Bryan Freedman, who represents FKA twigs or Barnett, previously told people.com.

"Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him," he added.

(Source: IANS)

Singer FKA Twigs actor
