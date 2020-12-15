For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Dec 2020 17:27

Pehla Pyaar’ fame singer Shilpa Joshi on her journey to becoming invincible

MUMBAI: Shilpa Joshi is a 28-year-old renowned singer who belongs to Solan, Himachal Pradesh. She has gained massive popularity worldwide through her melodious voice. From an early age, she was very studious but her passion for music was something that made her feel alive. Her debut music video 'Pehla Pyaar' featuring Kunal Jai Singh was adored by millions.

Her journey might seem like a fairytale but in reality, was also very painstaking as she lost her mother when she was just 2 years old. From then on, her father has been the greatest support system for her. She said “My father has always been there for me and he has very well managed to give me love as a father and a mother. His love has given me the ability to truly believe in myself and the immense support, guidance and his unconditional love have helped me in becoming the person I am today”.

She is a renowned artist in Bollywood and also popular worldwide, with massive popularity in Asian countries through her debut music video. Her future projects include working with phenomenal artists like Vishal Mishra & Tony Kakkar. “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. It's never too late to do anything if you have the true passion, ambition, and dedication to pursue your dreams. You will never know what you can accomplish until you give it a fair try. Life is a constant struggle with extreme lows and amazing highs but it's vital that one should keep going.” Said, Shilpa Joshi.

