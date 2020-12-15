For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Dec 2020 15:05

Miley Cyrus celebrates infamous bong video's 10-Year Anniversary

MUMBAI: Can you believe it's been 10 years since Miley Cyrus' image as a Disney darling officially went up in smoke?

On Sunday, Dec. 13, the singer and former Hannah Montana star shared on her Instagram page part of the now-infamous video of herself as an 18-year-old smoking from a bong, writing, "Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb s--t to their friends. (Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a 'friend' but...)"

"Time really flew by," she added. "I remember this like it was yesterday..... J/K I don't remember s--t cause I was f--ked the hell up."

She also answered a burning question, writing, "#YesItWasReallySalvia #IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE."

In December 2010, TMZ posted a leaked video of Cyrus sitting with friends and smoking from a bong, laughing and saying she's "having a little bit of a bad trip." It marked the biggest controversy for the star up until then, whose most scandalous public behaviors at the time included wearing skimpier outfits than the Disney Channel-approved apparel she wore on Hannah Montana and pole-dancing onstage at the Teen Choice Awards.

While marijuana was legal in California for medicinal use at the time, TMZ reported then that the substance Cyrus was smoking was salvia, a hallucinogenic herb that is legal in California and most other states. A few years later, Miley would go on to freely smoke marijuana, which was legalized for recreational use in California in 2016, deeming it "the best drug on earth" in a 2013 Rolling Stone interview.

The footage Miley reposted on Instagram on Sunday shows her inhaling from a bong as someone lights its bowl. She coughs and laughs, then says, "Okay, I'm about to lose it now."

A female friend filming her then says, "I'm just gonna document the s--t out of this right now."

Miley is also seen laughing uncontrollably while the friend with the camera says, "Tell us what's on your mind, girlfriend!"

After the video was leaked, a source close to Miley told E! News at the time, "It's sad that someone she trusted let that video get out. The whole thing is sad, all the way around."

Meanwhile, Miley's dad, Hannah Montana co-star and fellow musician Billy Ray Cyrus tweeted at the time, "Sorry guys. I had no idea. Just saw this stuff for the first time myself. Im so sad [sic]. There is much beyond my control right now."

In her Instagram post, Miley did not include the part in the TMZ video where she references Liam Hemsworth, with whom she was broken up with at the time. The two later reconciled, eventually wed in 2018 and split in 2019.

"Whoa, is that a f--king Liam [Hemsworth] look-alike, or what the hell is that?" Miley says in the originally leaked video. "Is that my boyfriend? Is that my boyfriend? Oh my God, he looks so much like Liam. Is that me tripping, is that me tripping? He doesn't look like Liam? He looks so much like Liam. Dude, that looks just like Liam."

Months later, Miley apologized for the whole incident, telling Marie Claire, "I'm not perfect" and "I made a mistake." She also said, "I'm disappointed in myself for disappointing my fans...So for me it was a bad decision, because of my fans and because of what I stand for."

