News |  15 Dec 2020 18:33 |  By Tolika Yeptho

'Ek Khayal' is inspired by my personal experiences: Neil Nayak

MUMBAI: Neil Nayak released a euphoric song "Ek Khayal" about a happy life and being in love. The music was composed by Neil Nayak and Varun Jain lends his voice for the beautiful track; this song is surely going to make you cherish those happy memories of your life.

“Being so deep in love, that you can't decide if you are in your dreams or reality. The song isn’t a complete work of fiction. There are certain parts of the song which are heavily inspired by my personal experiences. The rest of the song is just a fragment of my creativity”, said Nayak excited about the release.

Nayak is equally passionate about the environment and music, he has been doing his part for the environment through your music, he thinks every citizen should be equally responsible towards the environment for sustainable development of mankind. As far as music goes, we need more soulful tracks to appreciate the beauty of the art!

Watch here:

The singer believes things happen according to plan; things will definitely be big for him in the next 5 years.

He has an upcoming track about a girl who is enthusiastic about nature and is appreciating the same with some beautiful lyrics and vocals, including a series of independent tracks lined up for release. Further, he also revealed he is currently working on the background score of a popular web series. Apart from that he signed a couple of movie songs recently. “I am looking forward to each and every venture with great interest”, signed off.

