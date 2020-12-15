Demi Lovato misses late co-star Naya Rivera

MUMBAI: Singer and actress Demi Lovato has shared a post about missing her late co-star Naya Rivera.

Lovato took to her Instagram Stories to share videos from her weekend hike.

Playing The Beatles' song, "Here comes the sun," Lovato wrote, "Miss you @nayarivera," with a pink heart emoji, reports etonline.com.

The song was the duet Lovato and Rivera shared during her brief 2013 appearance as Dani, the girlfriend of Rivera's Santana Lopez on the show "Glee".

Rivera died in July at the age of 33. The actress had taken a boat ride with her son, Josey, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, when she went missing. Her body was discovered after a five-day search.

(Source: IANS)