Beyonce, Jay-Z's 8-Year-Old daughter Blue Ivy officially a Grammy nominee

MUMBAI: One more thing to add to Blue Ivy's stacked resume. The daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z is following in her parents' footsteps in a major way: She just scored her first Grammy nomination at the tender age of 8.

The musical protege is up in the category for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl," alongside Beyonce and WizKid, after the Recording Academy recently updated the list of nominated artists to include her as one of the contenders.

Blue Ivy is competing against Drake's "Life is Good," Anderson .Paak's "Lockdown," Harry Styles' "Adore You" and Woodkid's "Goliath." Notably, she's just one year older than the youngest-ever Grammy honoree, Leah Peasall, whose group The Peasall Sisters won Album of the Year, Soundtrack in 2001.

Blue earned her first BET Award in June for "Brown Skin Girl," which was included in The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album. And it's not her first time collaborating with her mom - she co-starred in the music videos for "Spirit" and "Formation" as well.

The third grader has inherited a few other traits from her parents, including an expensive taste in art. Remember when Blue bid $19,000 on a masterpiece at grandma Tina Knowles' Wearable Art Gala in 2018? The multihyphenate later narrated the audiobook for Hair Love, too.

Beyoncé has explained how she tries to keep her kids grounded. The "Single Ladies" legend opened up to British Vogue in November about her parenting tricks. She said, "I have become a better listener. Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old."

The 39-year-old continued, "My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my daughter know that she is never too young to contribute to changing the world."

She's certainly changing the music world one Grammy at a time.

As for mom, Queen Bey is nominated for a whopping nine awards at the 2021 ceremony, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah on Jan. 31. "Black Parade" and "Savage," which she appeared on with Megan Thee Stallion, are each up for Record of the Year, while "Black Parade" is also nominated for Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

And we have no doubt Blue's younger siblings Rumi and Sir will one day score a nomination as well. Here's all the times Bey's three children stole the show in Black is King.