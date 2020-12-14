For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Dec 2020 13:09

Taylor Swift drops surprise birthday remix version of 'Willow'

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who turned 31 on Sunday, has dropped a remix of her single ‘Willow’, naming it as ‘dancing witch’ version.

After treating her fans with the release of new album ‘Evermore’, persuaded by her blockbuster ‘Folklore’ on Friday (local time), Taylor dropped the remix version of her new single ‘Willow’ on Sunday which marked her 31 birthday.

Taking it to Instagram, the ‘Lover’ star shared a monochrome picture of her from a garden and wrote, “Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but… it is and I do. So we’ve released the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a badass female producer I really respect,” using a flexed arm and dancing lady emoticon.

Produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner, song ‘Willow’ marks ‘Evermore’ project’s lead single. The remix version, which the ‘Cats’ actor dropped today is produced by Sweden’s Elvira Anderfjard in which the songwriter has played multiple instruments with background vocals in the track.

