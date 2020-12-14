Singer-composer Ami Mishra drops a heart wrenching melody called

MUMBAI: From Humaari Adhuri Kahaani’s ‘Hasi Ban Gaye’, ‘Lost Without You’ from Half Girlfriend, his 1st Independent Release ‘Jao Hi Na Tum’, to his 1st Non-Film Single Release ‘Bin Puche Aajana’, the multi acclaimed personality and a profound singer Ami Mishra is back with yet another stunning track for his listeners!

Ami is all set to introduce his yet another independent new track ‘Rone Do’ today, 5 December 2020. Featuring the talented Ansh Bagri and Riya Subodh, beautifully penned by Kunaal Vermaa and directed by Sumeet Khanwani, ‘Rone do’ is now live on Ami Mishra's official YouTube channel and streaming on all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms).

With ‘Rone Do’, Ami Mishra along with his team of enthusiasts, carves a path to bring an intense heartbreak song to create a benchmark in the independent music genre! The song is here to weave the broken pieces of your soul, making it one of the melancholy musical pieces! ‘Rone Do’ makes a low-key entry into the chambers of your heart without asking for much space and reminds you of the pain your heart holds and grieves to let the tears flow. A lovely ode to the heartbreak, and to the wandering heart; that struggles to settle for the outgrowing love.

Speaking on the release, Ami Mishra says, “It’s been an incredible journey for me to work with skilful personalities from the industry. I have always aimed at launching my independent singles and I feel blessed to work with a team who is equally dedicated and supportive in every aspect. With my every new release, I do make a point to notch it up a level offering a one-of-a-kind experience to my listeners. Today I feel honoured to announce, ‘Rone Do’ to my audience, taking them on a journey which I am sure they will relate to.”