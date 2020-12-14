Singer Bishwajit Ghosh's upcoming song 'Kar Honsla' is for all the aspiring youth of today!

MUMBAI: Bishwajit Ghosh with no time proved to the audience with his melodies that he is one of the finest singers in today's time. Bishwajit started with the T-series label song 'Sau Fikr' starring television heartthrob Shaheer Shaikh which was a huge blockbuster. Nothing kept this singer on a hold during the pandemic as well where he came up with a song ‘Hum Ek Hai’ which was an initiative to promote peace and positivity. The song has said to be one of the best ones after 'Muskurayega India'. Hum Ek Hai was self shot by the actors from their respective homes which featured popular faces naming Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Archana Puran Singh, Rannvijay Singha and many more.

Bringing this new song ‘Kar Honsla’ which a Hindi motivational song to inspire the young Aviation aspirants who want to make a career in the Travel and Hospitality sector as Air Hostess / Cabin Crew, Airports Ground Operations and Pilots. The Music is by Sunil Singh, lyricist is Dr. Devendra Kafir and it is produced by Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality. Collaborating together for the better future of the youth, Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality is a premiere institute founded by Ex-Airline professionals and provides all the Aviation and Hospitality training programs with latest teaching methods and lifetime placement assistance to its students.

Talking about his latest single Bishwajit said “On the professional front I have graduated as an engineer and singing is my passion which pulled me to this route. I always have tried to bring some positivity, motivation, peace and love through my songs since this is what will help us to be better as humans. I hope this song ‘Kar Honsla’ can help the aspiring students who are looking forward to become pilots, air hostess / cabin crew or any career in hospitality, can make them push work harder towards their goal. I am looking forward to what more can I bring on the table and entertain the audience as well.”

The song was out on 12th December 2020 and is a must watch for the viewers as it stands out from the normal Bollywood songs and aims to educate the youth and make the country grow.