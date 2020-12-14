Raja Kumari and Rana Daggubati pay special tribute on Venkatesh Daggubati's birthday

MUMBAI: Baahubali superstar Rana Daggubati has roped in multi-platinum rapper-singer-songwriter- dancer Raja Kumari aka Svetha Rao for a special song on the momentous occasion of Venkatesh Daggubati 60th birthday.

Titled ‘Attention Everybody’, the song which is composed and performed by the Indian-American music trailblazer releases on South Bay today. The song is produced by Kone Kone while the Telugu lyrics are co-written by Pranav Chaganty.

A reprised version of the maestro Illayaraja’s original song ‘Attention Everybody’ from the Telugu movie ‘Coolie No 1’ featuring Venkatesh and Tabu, the recreated rendition doubles up as a tribute to the acting legend and also marks the maiden innings of the Indo-American songstress in Telugu singing.

Raja Kumari states, “Growing up, Victory Venkatesh was my favourite hero in the house. It feels almost full circle to celebrate his birthday in this manner with my very first Telugu song. I originally wanted to title the track ‘Victory’ instead of Attention Everybody, though at its’ very core this track is an anthem that celebrates the spirit of triumph, abundance and celebration. The process of finally singing in my mother tongue was the most rewarding experience. Going forward Rana and I are quite eager to build and nurture the independent pop Telugu scene by putting out more songs in this style and also discover talented Telugu rappers and artists that we can collaborate with. I hope my fans and Telugu family are happy around the world!”

Rana Daggubati states, “Style Swag and everything I learnt was from him! Couldn’t find a better start to bring out the first South Bay T-Pop song than “Attention-Everybody”! Best one for his fans who loved the old one and working with Raja Kumari truly brought about an international vibe to the song and was happiest to bring her to rap and sing in Telugu. So here’s to many more such singles from South Bay!”

The Grammy nominated artist has been spending long hours in the studio in Los Angeles over the course of the last 6 months, prepping for her forthcoming debut album scheduled for release in 2021 in collaboration with Mass Appeal India.