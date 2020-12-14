For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Dec 2020 11:12 |  By RnMTeam

Raja Kumari and Rana Daggubati pay special tribute on Venkatesh Daggubati's birthday

MUMBAI: Baahubali superstar Rana Daggubati has roped in multi-platinum rapper-singer-songwriter- dancer Raja Kumari aka Svetha Rao for a special song on the momentous occasion of Venkatesh Daggubati 60th birthday.

Titled ‘Attention Everybody’, the song which is composed and performed by the Indian-American music trailblazer releases on South Bay today. The song is produced by Kone Kone while the Telugu lyrics are co-written by Pranav Chaganty.

A reprised version of the maestro Illayaraja’s original song ‘Attention Everybody’ from the Telugu movie ‘Coolie No 1’ featuring Venkatesh and Tabu, the recreated rendition doubles up as a tribute to the acting legend and also marks the maiden innings of the Indo-American songstress in Telugu singing.

Raja Kumari states, “Growing up, Victory Venkatesh was my favourite hero in the house. It feels almost full circle to celebrate his birthday in this manner with my very first Telugu song. I originally wanted to title the track ‘Victory’ instead of Attention Everybody, though at its’ very core this track is an anthem that celebrates the spirit of triumph, abundance and celebration. The process of finally singing in my mother tongue was the most rewarding experience. Going forward Rana and I are quite eager to build and nurture the independent pop Telugu scene by putting out more songs in this style and also discover talented Telugu rappers and artists that we can collaborate with. I hope my fans and Telugu family are happy around the world!”

Rana Daggubati states, “Style Swag and everything I learnt was from him! Couldn’t find a better start to bring out the first South Bay T-Pop song than “Attention-Everybody”! Best one for his fans who loved the old one and working with Raja Kumari truly brought about an international vibe to the song and was happiest to bring her to rap and sing in Telugu. So here’s to many more such singles from South Bay!”

The Grammy nominated artist has been spending long hours in the studio in Los Angeles over the course of the last 6 months, prepping for her forthcoming debut album scheduled for release in 2021 in collaboration with Mass Appeal India.

Tags
Raja Kumari Rana Daggubati Venkatesh
Related news
News | 01 Dec 2020

Raja Kumari, Yung Raja and more to bring alive a colourful hip-hop showcase on BREEZER Vivid Stage at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Stage is all set to help audiences Live Life In Colour at India’s happiest music festival, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender this weekend.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2020

International music sensation Raja Kumari unleashes her maiden hindi single 'SHANTI'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum rapper-singer-songwriter- dancer Raja Kumari will be dropping her debut Hindi track ‘SHANTI’ on Nas’ Mass Appeal India label today

read more
News | 09 Oct 2020

Rapper Raja Kumari: Women still face many roadblocks

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari says women continue to face roadblocks despite the progress.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2020

5 tracks through which Vh1 acquaints you with the basics of ISL to communicate with the hearing impaired

MUMBAI: Music is a form of solace for all of us, whether it be to motivate us out of a funk or to make a great day even better. While most of us can hear the beautiful sounds of world-class musicians, a part of us still cannot – the hearing impaired.

read more
News | 26 Aug 2020

Mass Appeal India unites Hiphop in first year

MUMBAI: It’s been a year since Nas’ Mass Appeal, in partnership with Universal Music India, launched Mass Appeal India.

read more

RnM Biz

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

News
The MLC teams up with Blokur, Exactuals, Music Data Services, and TuneRegistry

MUMBAI: The MLC is announcing that four music data companies are joining its Data Quality Initiatread more

News
The Night Time Industries Association comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Harish Budhwani believes music is the best way to express feelings

MUMBAI: Software Engineer by luck, artist by choice, Harish Budhwani expresses how he got an inclination towards music and then followed his passion...read more

2
Fans think Taylor Swift revealed the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter on ‘Evermore’

MUMBAI: Did Taylor Swift spill the beans yet again? read more

3
Check out Shehnaaz Gill's sweet birthday wish for Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: The ultimate Bigg Boss 13 duo Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly know as Sidnaaz by fans. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth just turned...read more

4
"Aamhi Kon?" - a unique IP showcasing contemporary Marathi culture to go live at antiSOCIAL

MUMBAI: Aamhi Kon is the reclaiming of the Marathi cultural identity to fit into today's times. A showcase of the new wave Marathi hip-hop which...read more

5
Martin Jensen teams up with Giiants and MAYLYN for catchy pop creation 'Yellow'

MUMBAI: On a non-stop roll, Danish powerhouse producer Martin Jensen continues to make a splash with his unrelenting production output. Teaming up...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group