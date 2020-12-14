Paras Nath's Wahdaniyat - a soulful track from his heart to yours

MUMBAI: Paras’s quest for elegance in sound and avoiding excess in every aspect has also prompted this master flautist and singer to introduce new tracks into our lives.

“WAHDANIYAT” assails your senses, calming the mind in one magnificent sweep of transcendental sound. Each layer of carefully woven musical texture subsequently unfurls. An instinctive craftsman, each layer of instrumentation and voice is carefully proportioned.

“WAHDANIYAT” is very close to my heart. A track you would like to wake up and sleep listening to. It leaves a calming effect, I am sure all of us need” says Paras Nath.

Piano- Santosh Mulekar, Drums- Darshan Doshi, Guitars and Bass- Nyzel Dlima, Mixed & Mastered- Aftab Khan, Video Created on his page Vaikunthvenu- Chetan Sharma.