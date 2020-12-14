For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Dec 2020 18:43 |  By RnMTeam

Liam Payne opens up on when One Direction reunion will take place

MUMBAI: ONE DIRECTION fans have been calling for a reunion between the five members of the band for years. Many of the former stars have spoken about a reunion in the past, and now Liam Payne has once again given his take on if and when One Direction will get back together.

One Direction enjoyed an incredible career beginning in 2010. The five-piece were placed together in The X Factor, and went on to claim third place in the competition before carving out an incredible career for themselves afterwards. The band eventually split in 2015, five years after they formed, but not before selling over 50 million albums worldwide, and touring the globe through a handful of tours. Five years after the band’s split, fans have been dying to learn of any new information about any sort of reunion in the near future.

Each of the band members have been asked various times in the past about a potential reunion, with the likes of Niall Horan saying a reunion is “inevitable”.

The latest member of the band to be asked this exact question is Liam Payne.

Liam recently appeared on Capital FM to discuss last night’s annual event The Capital Jingle Bell Ball.

During his chat he was asked if there was “any chance” of the band getting back together.

Liam did not hesitate in answering, and even gave fans a lot of hope for the future.

He jokingly said: “Ooh for Christmas? Who knows!”

Liam then explained: “I definitely think in the future there’s time for it.

“But I think everyone is enjoying doing their own solo stuff right now.”

Liam added: “I mean it’s always hard to speak on behalf of everyone because I feel like I get asked this more than any of the rest of the boys.

“But yeah, you know we’ve spoken a lot more over the time of COVID, I’d say more than any time we’ve spoken before, which has been great.”

He clarified: “But yeah, some time in the future I’m sure.”

While that isn’t a perfect clarification of the band’s reunion, it is certainly the best evidence fans have received so far.

This doesn’t, however, give any sort of firm dates or timescale on when the band might return to working together - so fans will have to wait and see.

Liam’s comments are accurate, though, as earlier this year both Niall and Louis Tomlinson released brand new albums, titled Heartbreak Weather and Walls, respectively.

Similarly Harry Styles has been enjoying some great success this year with his 2019 album Fine Line.

Last month he was even nominated for three Grammy Awards for the ceremony taking place in January, 2021.

Tags
One Direction Liam Payne Harry Styles Niall Horan Louis Tomlinson
Related news
News | 10 Dec 2020

Check full list of Live Virtual Concerts of Louis Tomlinson, Justin Bieber and more

MUMBAI: As we continue to dream about a world where thousands of us can be in the same room watching our idols on stage, some of our favourite artists are hosting live virtual concerts to keep our spirits up.

read more
News | 30 Nov 2020

Harry Styles wasn't confident after One Direction split

MUMBAI: British heartthrob Harry Styles is one of the biggest music icons in the industry currently.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Hopes of One Direction reuniting is soaring up!

MUMBAI: The odds on One Direction reuniting in 2021 are already high, but have reportedly just improved even more...

read more
News | 24 Nov 2020

Liam Payne's spooky reason for losing sleep

MUMBAI: SInger Liam Payne says he has moved into a haunted house, and that is why he is having trouble sleeping. The former One Direction singer was convinced there was a ghost in his old London home. Now, he thinks he has moved into another haunted house, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2020

From fashion to catchy bops, 5 male musicians who smashed the patriarchy with their eclectic taste

MUMBAI: Gone are the days when masculinity is defined by a stoic attitude, rock hard abs and absolutely no deviation from the norm.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

top# 5 articles

1
Liam Payne opens up on when One Direction reunion will take place

MUMBAI: ONE DIRECTION fans have been calling for a reunion between the five members of the band for years. Many of the former stars have spoken about...read more

2
John Abraham, Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Joaquin Phoenix, and other luminaries celebrate PETA US’ 40th Anniversary virtually

MUMBAI: Last night, PETA US marked its 40th anniversary with a virtual, star-studded party to celebrate its landmark victories for animals and honour...read more

3
Fans think Taylor Swift revealed the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter on ‘Evermore’

MUMBAI: Did Taylor Swift spill the beans yet again? read more

4
Asim Riaz – Sakshi Malik starrer Bhushan Kumar’s next single Veham sung by Armaan Malik out now

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik is known for his soulful songs and the artist now adds another gem to his list with 'Veham'. Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-...read more

5
Purple Haze & FaderX deliver driving creation ’The Kings Court'

MUMBAI: With a discography spanning over two decades, stalwart producer Sander van Doorn has the ability to keep his fans on their toes, leading them...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group