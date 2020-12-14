Fans think Taylor Swift revealed the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter on ‘Evermore’

MUMBAI: Did Taylor Swift spill the beans yet again?

On the fourth track of her new album, Evermore, Swift sings from the perspective of a woman who left her hometown Mississippi sweetheart to become a big star. Four songs later, we learn her name is Dorthea. Now, fans are sure Swift used “'Tis the damn Season” and “Dorthea” to reveal the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl. Let's investigate, shall we?

Hadid and Malik welcomed their first child this summer, yet we still don't know her name all these months later. Swifties on Twitter latched onto the idea that there's a connection between the “Dorothea,” the eighth song on the album, and a certain Instagram caption the supermodel wrote while she was pregnant in August, the eighth month of the year.

“'August' is track 8 on folklore and Gigi has posted a picture on Instagram captioning ‘August, waiting for our girl’ and track 8 of Evermore is Dorothea," one fan tweeted." SO WHAT IF GIGI'S BABY'S NAME IS DORTHEA?" Here's the Instagram in question, which Hadid didn't post until late November…

As expected, Twitter had a field day trying to decode any and every easter egg possible behind the lyrics of Swift's new songs. Amongst the tracks which were subjected to major introspection was Dorothea, which is the eighth single of Evermore.

Sure, this could be a stretch, but Swift recently wrote in a YouTube comment that “Dorothea” is indirectly connected to the fictional world of “Betty,” and hinted that we will “meet her soon.”

It's funny she should mention “Betty.” While the “Dorthea” connection to baby Zigi might seem circumstantial, Swift used that song off of Folklore to announce the name of another famous newborn.

On multiple tracks off Folklore, Swift sang of a love triangle between three teens named James, Inez, and Betty. Fans immediately realized that Swift's close friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively - who had yet to reveal the name of their third child - happened to have two older daughters named James and Inez. So, was Betty the name of their third baby girl? Turned out, yes.

And that wasn't the only celebrity baby referenced in Evermore's sister album. In the song “Invisible String,” Swift sang of sending an ex a gift for his new baby. After Swift revealed the song was based on a real-life experience, fans were sure she sent a baby blanket to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. This is not a big stretch, considering we know she sent one to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, as well as - you guessed it - Hadid and Malik.

Honestly, Taylor Swift's Easter eggs are never-ending. Better go listen to both albums again.