Boyzone star Shane Lynch 'blessed' after reuniting with wife

MUMBAI: Boyzone singer Shane Lynch feels blessed after reuniting with wife Sheena White, following their split during lockdown.
The singer said in April that he and Sheena had decided to separate after 13 years together, because they had been "at each other's throats" after being forced to spend more time together due to the Covid pandemic, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"There's been so much written about me moving out from the family home during the first lockdown," he told Heat magazine.
"The Covid crisis played havoc with so many people and things were tough. I can honestly say I couldn't be in a better place in my life right now. I am so blessed to be with Sheena and our two kids," he added.
Shane has daughters Billie, 11, and Marley, seven, with Sheena.
Earlier, he said the couple found it hard being confined to their home during the pandemic, as they had been so used to him being away on tour.
He said: "I'm usually on the road and for the first time I've spent three months in my house. All of a sudden I'm at home a lot. You find out things about relationships and it can be very difficult. It can be a struggle."
(Source: IANS)
