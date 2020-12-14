For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Dec 2020 13:38

Asim Riaz – Sakshi Malik starrer Bhushan Kumar’s next single Veham sung by Armaan Malik out now

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik is known for his soulful songs and the artist now adds another gem to his list with 'Veham'. Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the song of unrequited love starring Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik, is penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Manan Bhardwaj. Shot in Rajasthan and beautifully captured by director Ashish Panda, 'Veham' takes audiences through a touching love story.

Soothing music, stirring lyrics and soulful voice with a story of unrequited love makes Veham a song that is close to every listener's heart. Interestingly, actors Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik share screen space for the very first time in the song and fans have been anticipating the video, ever since the poster was released on social media.

Bhushan Kumar says, "This composition by Manan is soothing & will truly pull at your heartstrings. Rashmi Virag’s words and Armaan with his soulful and earnest voice has done complete justice to it.”

Says Armaan Malik “There are several songs that speak about one-sided and unrequited love, but our song ‘Veham’ is unique. The word Veham has never been used so beautifully in a song before. It has this bittersweet feeling to it and induces a feeling of hope in a hopeless situation. I am really happy with the way the final song has shaped up and I can’t wait for fans to hear it!”

Says Asim Riaz, "The experience of shooting this song in Udaipur was lovely. Everyone came together as a team and put our best effort in bringing out the characters. My role is of a guy Rohan, who is madly in love with this girl and the story that follows. This is my third music video and I look forward to working with T-Series again."

Adds Sakshi Malik, "The moment I heard the song, it was a definite yes from my end. Armaan has sung it so beautifully and the shoot location was perfect. Asim has been an amazing co-star and the entire crew was so supportive and hardworking throughout the shoot."

Veham releases today on T-Series' YouTube channel.

