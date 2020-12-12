For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Dec 2020 12:09 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys long-awaited collaboration "Matches"

MUMBAI: Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys are finally giving the people what they want.
The famed performers teamed up for the new song "Matches," which premiered at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 7 and can be heard in the video below. This dropped at the same time as the release of the deluxe edition for Britney's 2016 album Glory.
"'Matches' featuring my friends @BackstreetBoys is out now!!!!" she posted to Instagram. "I'm so excited to hear what you think about our song together!!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now ... including 'Swimming in the Stars' and the 'Mood Ring' remixes!!!! The love you guys have shown this album this year has been stupid amazing … like I can't even believe it!!! I hope it brings you joy. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!!"
The Backstreet Boys were equally effusive on social media as they noted the fact that it took so long for a pairing of two of the definitive artists from the late 1990s and early 2000s.
"What a GLORIOUS day it is... we've been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!!" the group posted. "#BritneyXBackstreet is finally here! #Matches is out now on @britneyspears' Glory Deluxe."

The new version of the album includes the 17 tracks originally released on Glory, along with "Mood Ring" remixes and the two previously unreleased tunes, "Matches" and "Swimming in the Stars."

At the time of Glory's original 2016 release, with "Make Me..." as its first single, the album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
With a white-hot new track like this one, it's anyone's guess how popular the revamped collection could be.

Tags
Britney Spears The Backstreet Boys Billboard 200
Related news
News | 13 Nov 2020

Selena Gomez to portray mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in biopic

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is set to play a trailblazing role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer has reportedly signed on to portray mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in a new movie based on the latter's upcoming memoir.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2020

Britney Spears' Lawyer reveals she's afraid of Father Jamie

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is afraid of her father Jamie Spears, according to the singer's lawyer. The accusation was revealed in court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, during the ongoing fight over her conservatorship.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2020

Grammy-nominated band Lettuce drop animated storybook music video for "Silence Is Golden"

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-nominated funk-jazz-soul-hip-hop-psychedelic-jam-experimental titans Lettuce have issued the eye-catching official video for the instrumental track “Silence Is Golden” off their new album 'Resonate'.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2020

Britney Spears files to remove father as court-appointed guardian

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is seeking to make major changes to the court-appointed conservatorship that has controlled various aspects of her life since a public breakdown in 2008.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2020

Britney Spears' conservatorship cost her more than $1 Million

MUMBAI: Britney Spears' lofty spending habits have been revealed in new court documents related to her ongoing conservatorship.

read more

RnM Biz

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

News
The MLC teams up with Blokur, Exactuals, Music Data Services, and TuneRegistry

MUMBAI: The MLC is announcing that four music data companies are joining its Data Quality Initiatread more

News
The Night Time Industries Association comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

News
Parliamentary group formed to support Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: This morning a group of cross-party MPs and Peers came together to establish an All-Partyread more

News
Made in India social app Chingari inks pact with Thrace Music

MUMBAI: Homegrown short video-sharing app Chingari announces its global partnership with Thrace read more

top# 5 articles

1
Divya Agarwal is grateful to Suyyash Rai and Darshan Raval for believing in her for 'Fitrat'

MUMBAI: Indian television actress, model, and dancer Divya Agarwal, best known for her stint in Splitsvilla is back with her first project after her...read more

2
Puri, DJ Punish, Papi Mikey Dinero andsensational dancer Valeria Sandoval combineon fiery Moombahton banger 'Cola'

MUMBAI: An all-star cast comes together on what is sure to be one of the holiday season’s biggest anthems. Moombahton king and multi-platinum...read more

3
Watch Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys long-awaited collaboration "Matches"

MUMBAI: Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys are finally giving the people what they want. The famed performers teamed up for the new song "Matches...read more

4
Ramesh Thete’s first look and teaser launch of his film "THE BATTLE OF BHIMA KOREGAON” is everything magnificent

MUMBAI: The announcement saw the presence of- Ramesh Thete, Arjun Rampal, Sunny Leone, Digangana Suryavanshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Krishna Abhishek,...read more

5
David Guetta and Sia's 'Let's Love' gets DJs from Mars rework

David Guetta and Sia’s smash hit ‘Let’s Love’ continues its upward trajectory, with millions of streams worldwide and remixes by the industry’s...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group