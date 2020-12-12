Puri, DJ Punish, Papi Mikey Dinero andsensational dancer Valeria Sandoval combineon fiery Moombahton banger 'Cola'

MUMBAI: An all-star cast comes together on what is sure to be one of the holiday season’s biggest anthems. Moombahton king and multi-platinum producer Puri comes from the success of ‘Coño’, his massive collab with Jason Derulo which has picked up over 170 million streams so far, and combines powerfully on this new track with fellow producer Punish, vocalist Papi Mikey Dinero and dance sensation, Valeria Sandoval. The new single comes after a string of successful Puri releases from 'Palo' which soundtracked Rihanna’s Fenty recent show and 'Naagin' which was awarded five times platinum within the first week of its release in India. DJ Punish sent Puri the bones of this moombahton banger Cola, which he immediately loved. Puri added his own unique brand of hot sauce in the studio, and it was clear that something special was coming together. Next, Puri called on rising Dutch-Venezuelan MC, Papi Mikey Dinero, to lace the track with a unique hook. He delivered big time, and the track was complete. A vibrant video starring all artists accompanies the upcoming hit.

The tense, mystical intro sets the tone before a snatch of the rhythm kicks in, and then the full slo-mo, sexy, chugging beat, bass, and infectious vocal refrain. The whole concoction is topped with a frenzied Arabic reed instrument sample that twists and turns manically to lace the track with some serious spice. Papi Mikey Dinero’s languid flow is the perfect accompaniment to this slow-burning, undulating groove, and once you hear that ‘Mami got a body like Cola’ lyric, it will be circling in your head for a long time to come.

The final element in this hot mix of talents comes in the form of a choreographed dance by hugely popular TikTok and Instagram viral star Valeria Sandoval, who has over 3 million followers thanks to her engrossing routines. Her dance will set a challenge to music lovers across the world and bring ‘Cola’ to millions more people. After all, this is dance music we’re talking about!