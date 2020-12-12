Punctual unveil remixes for latest single 'I Don't Wanna Know'

MUMBAI: UK duo Punctual have unveiled three remixes for latest single ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’, which are out now.
A rework of the R&B classic of the same name, ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’ has surpassed 5 million streams since its release. London producer Beau reworks the track with a classic UKG feel, adding a slick summer vibe to the original. UK producer TCTS who’s regarded for singles such as ‘Do It Like Me (Icy Feet)’ and ‘Games (feat. KStewart)’, steps in with a floorfilling house rework. With releases on Hot Creations and Sola Records, Mason Maynard lastly provides a rolling and darker edit, reimagining the original in a brand new light.
Composed of Will Lansley and John Morgan, Punctual burst onto the scene in 2016 with debut single ‘Eva’, released through Becky Tong’s Juicebox label, which surpassed 5 million streams and garnered support from Zane Lowe, Pete Tong, Phil Taggart and more. They have since amassed millions of streams across their diverse back catalogue, kicking off the new decade with the euphoric ‘Imagine’, a single that drew support from BBC Radio 1 favourites Danny Howard and Scott Mills.
Now with three star-studded remixes, ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’ is sure to be remembered as one of the year’s hugest commercial dance release.
Mason Maynard Remix :
Punctual Remix :
Beau Remix :
