Neha Pandey changed Syed Gulrez's poetry from original Ghazal style to an oriental lounge in 'Yaad Aayi'

MUMBAI: After the massive success of ‘Busy Busy’, singer Neha Pandey is back with a new romantic number “Yaad Aayi”, the Song was a beautiful poem by renowned lyricist Syed Gulrez under 9X Media’s music label SpotlampE.
Excited about the release, Pandey shared, “‘Yaad Aayi’ is the result of our love, passion and hard work collectively as a team. This is another emotional journey”.
The song was beautifully created out of Syed Gulrez’s poetry, “This was much unplanned. I respect Syed Gulrez ji as a poet and he presented this poem to me. I had to change it a bit from the original Ghazal style to an ‘Oriental Lounge’ style”. The singer called him “a stalwart” who has worked with gems like the late Naushad Ali and felt honoured to get to create a complete song out of his poetry. The poem touched her heart, it was produced in Dubai. “Syed ji was convinced of its suitability to my voice and personality”.
Watch here:
The music video was thereafter shot by Nikon MEA on their z6 cameras and it is our labour of love.
In the next 5 years the singer sees herself becoming better in her craft. Creating more music, creating some very interesting and different music like he has always done and adding value to the society. “I have miles to go before I sleep!”.
There are plenty of independent songs and some movie songs lined up. Stay Tuned!
@realnehapandey - instagram
@nehapandeyofficial - facebook
@nehaaren - twitter
