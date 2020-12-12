Main Aur Tu' is a song that motivates people to live life to the fullest: Director Rahat Kazmi

MUMBAI: Hina Khan starrer and director Rahat Kazmi's latest web film Wishlist has been shot in Europe and is all set for a release by next week. The makers released the first song of the film 'Main Aur Tu', which is picturised on lead actors Hina Khan and Jitendra Rai.

The song Main aur Tu has singers Mohit MPathak and Rutikka Brahmbhatt, the music and lyrics are rendered by Mohit Pathak, while the rap lyrics are written by Rocky J, music production is done by Guru Dhanoa and the song is beautifully and romantically shot in the picturesque locales of Europe.

Rahat said, "It is important to be in love but when two individuals who madly love each other and then decide to stay with each other, things change. From romance and a rosy picture, the two individuals have to balance a life together. The transition from romance and being together to continue being in love and keeping it alive is the challenge. Main Aur Tu is all about that and how two individuals who love each other wish to live life to the fullest. It is important for everyone to understand that because life comes with surprises and people should live for the 'now'."

Hina Khan said, ""I am very excited for Wishlist. We had shot this film in Europe post my first Cannes walk in 2019. We had made this film for festivals across the globe, but due to unforeseen conditions we best thought to release it on a digital platform first. Wishlist is a feel-good film, it's all about fulfilling your wishes, dreams, aspirations, and importantly valuing the people around you. In times like these, this film is definitely going to be a happy and motivational watch and is going to win hearts like none other."

Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Rahat Kazmi's films have won international awards at several film festivals around the world.