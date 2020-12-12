Lee Brice's "One Of Them Girls" certified RIAA Platinum

MUMBAI: Curb Records recording artist Lee Brice celebrates the RIAA Platinum certification of his single, “One Of Them Girls,” from his recent album release, Hey World. The new RIAA Platinum certification of “One Of Them Girls” marks Brice’s twelfth RIAA certification of 2020. The single was released in April 2020 and rose to the top of the Country airplay charts in late September, spending 3 weeks at #1 on the Billboard chart, and 2 weeks at #1 on the Mediabase chart. This certification comes fresh of the heels of Brice’s CMA Award win for Musical Event of the Year for his single with Carly Pearce, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” Listen to Hey World HERE and watch the “One Of Them Girls” music video HERE.

“Congratulations to Lee Brice on 12 new RIAA Gold & Platinum Program certifications in 2020! A very rare feat and testament to Lee’s enduring musical success!” states Jackie Jones, VP Artist and Industry Relations, RIAA.

Brice’s current single, “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” follows “One Of Them Girls” and can be found climbing the Country charts.