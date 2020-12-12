For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Dec 2020 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Lee Brice's "One Of Them Girls" certified RIAA Platinum

MUMBAI: Curb Records recording artist Lee Brice celebrates the RIAA Platinum certification of his single, “One Of Them Girls,” from his recent album release, Hey World. The new RIAA Platinum certification of “One Of Them Girls” marks Brice’s twelfth RIAA certification of 2020. The single was released in April 2020 and rose to the top of the Country airplay charts in late September, spending 3 weeks at #1 on the Billboard chart, and 2 weeks at #1 on the Mediabase chart. This certification comes fresh of the heels of Brice’s CMA Award win for Musical Event of the Year for his single with Carly Pearce, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” Listen to Hey World HERE and watch the “One Of Them Girls” music video HERE.

“Congratulations to Lee Brice on 12 new RIAA Gold & Platinum Program certifications in 2020! A very rare feat and testament to Lee’s enduring musical success!” states Jackie Jones, VP Artist and Industry Relations, RIAA.

Brice’s current single, “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” follows “One Of Them Girls” and can be found climbing the Country charts.

Tags
Lee Brice One Of Them Girls RIAA Platinum
Related news
News | 16 Nov 2020

Lee Brice releases soaring rendition of classic Christmas song "Go Tell It On The Mountain" to all digital streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Country music star and Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, spent his childhood in church singing the gospel songs that uplift spirits and comfort us in troubled times.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2020

Lee Brice stays at #1 on Mediabase and Billboard Charts

MUMBAI: Country music artist Lee Brice keeps his current radio single, “One Of Them Girls,” at the #1 spot on the Mediabase and Billboard charts for the second consecutive week. The single’s hold at the top of the charts makes this Brice’s first 2-week #1, 8th #1 hit, and third #1 in a row.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2020

Window World partners with Country music star Lee Brice

MUMBAI: Window World®, America’s largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, is excited to announce a partnership with country music star Lee Brice. The singer will team up with Window World for charitable projects to benefit St.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2020

Lee Brice hits #1 on Mediabase and Billboard Charts with current single "One Of Them Girls"

MUMBAI: Country star Lee Brice takes his current radio single, “One Of Them Girls,” to the #1 spot on the Mediabase and Billboard charts today 9/28/20, making this Brice’s 8th #1 hit, third #1 in a row, and fastest-rising radio single to date.

read more
News | 18 May 2020

Country music star Lee Brice asks us all to take pause to appreciate the little things with "Hey World"

MUMBAI: In a time of uncertainty and the unprecedented anxiety facing our global community, Country music star Lee Brice has released a new track, "Hey World," in response to the pressures of the current COVID-19 health crisis.

read more

RnM Biz

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

News
The MLC teams up with Blokur, Exactuals, Music Data Services, and TuneRegistry

MUMBAI: The MLC is announcing that four music data companies are joining its Data Quality Initiatread more

News
The Night Time Industries Association comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Haule Haule Ho Jayega Pyaar came from Aditya Chopra’s rough tune; say Salim-Sulaiman

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, directed by Aditya Chopra, was a runaway blockbuster. The romantic film...read more

2
Felix Jaehn, Cheat Codes & Bow Anderson share 'I Just Wanna' and music video

MUMBAI: Felix Jaehn returns to the release radar with ‘I Just Wanna’, the latest single to come from the established German talent since his late...read more

3
Check out Shehnaaz Gill's sweet birthday wish for Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: The ultimate Bigg Boss 13 duo Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly know as Sidnaaz by fans. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth just turned...read more

4
Ankit Tiwari's New Romantic Single 'Taarifein' Will Tug At Your Heartstrings!

MUMBAI: Times Music presents a brand new single, 'Taarifein' by Ankit Tiwari. It's a beautiful catchy, romantic track featuring Kunwar Arora and...read more

5
Martin Jensen teams up with Giiants and MAYLYN for catchy pop creation 'Yellow'

MUMBAI: On a non-stop roll, Danish powerhouse producer Martin Jensen continues to make a splash with his unrelenting production output. Teaming up...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group