For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Dec 2020 17:42 |  By RnMTeam

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's sweet birthday wish for Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: The ultimate Bigg Boss 13 duo Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly know as Sidnaaz by fans.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth just turned 40 and is celebrating his birthday today at home with his loved ones, including close friend Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram to share a candid video.

The duo was last seen in a music video “Shona Shona” and their mind-boggling chemistry became the talk of the town. “Shona Shona” impressed the viewers and the songs grabbed good views.

Tags
SidNaaz Shehnaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla Singer
Related news
News | 12 Dec 2020

Punctual unveil remixes for latest single 'I Don't Wanna Know'

MUMBAI: UK duo Punctual have unveiled three remixes for latest single ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’, which are out now.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2020

Neha Pandey changed Syed Gulrez's poetry from original Ghazal style to an oriental lounge in 'Yaad Aayi'

MUMBAI: After the massive success of ‘Busy Busy’, singer Neha Pandey is back with a new romantic number “Yaad Aayi”, the Song was a beautiful poem by renowned lyricist Syed Gulrez under 9X Media’s music label SpotlampE.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2020

Iranian duo Vessbroz team up with singer Nick McWilliams for sensational single 'Sun Goes Down'

MUMBAI: “Where do we go when the sun goes down” is the calling message from Persian powerhouse Vessbroz’s mammoth new single. Featuring Pennsylvanian singer/songwriter Nick McWilliams, the brotherly duo’s tribalistic offering ‘Sun Goes Down’, is out now via Generation Smash.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2020

Eugene Deluxe provides a breath of fresh air with new track 'Planetarium Chilling'

MUMBAI: Newcomer on the scene is Brisbane-based vocalist and producer Eugene Deluxe, who's been steadily putting out candied synthetic pop whilst finishing high school, influenced by a handful of different sounds from synth pop, ambient music to alt/cloud rap.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2020

Shye Releases Debut Album 'days to morning glory'

MUMBAI: Electro-pop singer, songwriter and producer Shye has her debut album ‘days to morning glory’ via Where Are The Fruits.

read more

RnM Biz

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

News
The MLC teams up with Blokur, Exactuals, Music Data Services, and TuneRegistry

MUMBAI: The MLC is announcing that four music data companies are joining its Data Quality Initiatread more

News
The Night Time Industries Association comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ankit Tiwari's New Romantic Single 'Taarifein' Will Tug At Your Heartstrings!

MUMBAI: Times Music presents a brand new single, 'Taarifein' by Ankit Tiwari. It's a beautiful catchy, romantic track featuring Kunwar Arora and...read more

2
Martin Jensen teams up with Giiants and MAYLYN for catchy pop creation 'Yellow'

MUMBAI: On a non-stop roll, Danish powerhouse producer Martin Jensen continues to make a splash with his unrelenting production output. Teaming up...read more

3
Tips Music 'Husn Hai Suhana" staring VARUN Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is all things nostalgic

MUMBAI: Tips Music’s latest party track “Husn Hai Suhana” from David Dhawan’s film “Coolie No. 1” staring “Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan” proves...read more

4
Puri, DJ Punish, Papi Mikey Dinero andsensational dancer Valeria Sandoval combineon fiery Moombahton banger 'Cola'

MUMBAI: An all-star cast comes together on what is sure to be one of the holiday season’s biggest anthems. Moombahton king and multi-platinum...read more

5
Haule Haule Ho Jayega Pyaar came from Aditya Chopra’s rough tune; say Salim-Sulaiman

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, directed by Aditya Chopra, was a runaway blockbuster. The romantic film...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group