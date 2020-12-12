Check out Shehnaaz Gill's sweet birthday wish for Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: The ultimate Bigg Boss 13 duo Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly know as Sidnaaz by fans.
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth just turned 40 and is celebrating his birthday today at home with his loved ones, including close friend Shehnaaz.
Shehnaaz took to her Instagram to share a candid video.
The duo was last seen in a music video “Shona Shona” and their mind-boggling chemistry became the talk of the town. “Shona Shona” impressed the viewers and the songs grabbed good views.
MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more
MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more
MUMBAI: The MLC is announcing that four music data companies are joining its Data Quality Initiatread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more
MUMBAI: Times Music presents a brand new single, 'Taarifein' by Ankit Tiwari. It's a beautiful catchy, romantic track featuring Kunwar Arora and...read more
MUMBAI: On a non-stop roll, Danish powerhouse producer Martin Jensen continues to make a splash with his unrelenting production output. Teaming up...read more
MUMBAI: Tips Music’s latest party track “Husn Hai Suhana” from David Dhawan’s film “Coolie No. 1” staring “Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan” proves...read more
MUMBAI: An all-star cast comes together on what is sure to be one of the holiday season’s biggest anthems. Moombahton king and multi-platinum...read more
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, directed by Aditya Chopra, was a runaway blockbuster. The romantic film...read more